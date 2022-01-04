Gourmet cookie company Crumbl Cookies to open in Wynnewood, PA

Crumbl Cookies is set to take Wynnewood by storm with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box. Crumbl Cookies - Wynnewood will open at 50 East Wynnewood Road this Thursday, January 6.

Crumbl Cookies Wynnewood Set to open on January 6. Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

“We are so excited to bring Crumbl to Wynnewood and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do”, said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Our cookies are great for gifting, catering, sharing with family members and friends, and even treating yourself!”

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. Cookies are then packaged in Crumbl’s famous pink box and taken home to be enjoyed.

“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”

Wynnewood’s Grand Opening week menu will contain 6 of the 120+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer including Crumbl’s staple chilled sugar and award-winning milk chocolate chip. Cold milk can also be added to any order.

“I look forward to everyone being able to feel the joy that this unique cookie experience brings” said Charles Terry, Wynnewood store owner. “As a longtime fan I am excited to be partnering with Crumbl to bring these amazing cookies to Wynnewood! I can’t wait for the grand opening this Thursday” added Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S’Mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Orange Roll, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many, many more.

EDIT: A previous version of this story said there would be a meet & greet with Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers. That is incorrect. Sorry for any confusion.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.