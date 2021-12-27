Upper Darby, PA

8 Multicultural Restaurants in Upper Darby PA

Marilyn Johnson

The Upper Darby PA food scene was recently the focus of an article on Philly Grub, which explored the transit-friendly community and the many multicultural restaurants it has to offer. With so many ethnic foods available in this urban Delaware County municipality, it's worth a train or bus ride there to grab some good eats just outside of the city of Philadelphia proper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSBDW_0dWnl4pV00
A view of Upper Darby, PA with the skyline of Philadelphia in the background.Upper Darby Township, PA

Jian Korean (Korean)

Located above the HMart at 7050 Terminal Square (home to many Asian restaurants), this Korean eatery offers many affordable and popular Korean dishes in the food court area. Each menu item comes with banchan (small plates of kimchi and pickles) served cafeteria-style on trays. Most dishes average around $10. Open daily from 9 AM to 8 PM.

Cafe Anh Hong (Vietnamese)

Located at 7036 Terminal Square, Cafe Anh Hong is a casual Vietnamese restaurant that offers egg and rice noodle soups (Pho), rice dishes, vermicelli dishes, banh mi sandwiches, Vietnamese coffees, smoothies, and more. Most dishes average between $9-$13. Open daily from 9 AM to 8 PM except for Wednesdays.

El Sazón De Puebla (Mexican)

Located at 7103 West Chester Pike, El Sazón De Puebla offers authentic Mexican cuisine with the usual favorites such as tacos, burritos, tostadas, gorditas, huaraches, quesadillas, tortas (sandwiches), and a sizeable variety of meat and seafood entree platters. Most dishes are $15 or under, with a few exceptions. Open daily from 11 AM to 11 PM.

Pupuseria y Restaurant el Cuscatleco (Central American)

Pupuseria y Restaurant el Cuscatleco at 29 Garrett Road serves an assortment of Central American dishes from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. It is mainly known for its pupusas, a small yet thick round flatbread made from cornmeal, popular in Central America. Open Monday through Friday from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 10:30 PM.

Kings and Queens Liberian Restaurant (African)

Located at 108 Fairfield Avenue, this West African BYOB restaurant is an excellent introduction to Liberian cuisine. Offering 100% halal meat (no pork) and vegetarian/vegan options, this full-service sit-down restaurant seats 70, and all dishes are $18 or below. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 11 AM to 8 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday from 1 PM to 8 PM. Call 484-466-3359 for reservations.

New Punjab (Indian)

Located at 6936 Ludlow Street, New Punjab is a small restaurant that offers a variety of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Middle Eastern fare. Almost everything on the menu is $13 and under, making it an affordable dining option in Upper Darby. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Thursday 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM, and closed on Mondays.

Asian Family's No. 1 (Chinese & Thai)

Located at 819 Garrett Road, Asian Family's No. 1 is a pick-up-only Chinese restaurant that serves some Thai dishes, too. Next to the usual Chinese favorites, you will find Pad Thai, curries, and Thai noodle dishes. Since it is halal, there is no pork on the menu. Open for take-out lunch or dinner Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM, Sunday from 3:30 to 10:00 PM, and closed on Tuesdays.

Tomo (Sushi)

Don't miss Tomo inside the HMart food court at 7050 Terminal Square if you're looking for highly-rated sushi and sashimi. They also offer bento boxes for lunch and Udon noodle dishes. Open daily from 9:45 AM to 8:30 PM (except Sundays, it closes at 8:00 PM).

What are your favorite restaurants in Upper Darby, PA?

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

