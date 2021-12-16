GIANT Heirloom Market is now open at the Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City

The GIANT Company has officially opened its fourth GIANT Heirloom Market at 801 Market Street at the Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City.

GIANT Heirloom Market is now open at the Fashion District Philadelphia located at 801 Market Street. Courtesy of The GIANT Company

This store is the largest GIANT Heirloom Market to date with 32,000 square feet of shopping space. Located in the historic 1928 building that housed Philadelphia’s iconic Strawbridge & Clothier department store, The GIANT Company has restored and maintained many interior design elements, including decorative trim, chandelier lighting, signage, and the famous “Il Porcellino,” the former Strawbridge’s wild boar statue.

Interior of GIANT Heirloom Market at Fashion District Philadelphia. Courtesy of The GIANT Company

The store, located at 801 Market Street, is accessible from inside the mall as well as Market Street and features local produce, large plant-based and gluten-free sections, a self-serve tap wall with more than 30 selections, a Starbucks, and a Hissho sushi bar. The market will be open from 7 AM to 10 PM daily.

GIANT Heirloom Market Grand Opening at the Fashion District Philadelphia. Courtesy of The GIANT Company

A grand opening ribbon-cutting was held with remarks by The GIANT Company president Nicholas Bertram, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Councilman Mark Squilla.

A $9,500 donation was made to local Fashion District community organizations.

The GIANT Company is an omnichannel grocery retailer that serves millions across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company, The GIANT Company has more than 35,000 team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery services in hundreds of zip codes. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company brands include GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct, and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.