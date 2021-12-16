James Beard Foundation to host Winter events in Philadelphia

James Beard Foundation in Philadelphia

The James Beard Foundation Taste America series will return in 2022 with two (2) exclusive in-person ticketed culinary events in Philadelphia.

The James Beard Foundation Taste America Winter Events in Philadelphia. Courtesy of The James Beard Foundation

Taste America brings the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign to numerous cities across the country, in an effort to support independent restaurants and help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild better, and thrive for the long term. Gathering the culinary community and its supporters takes on even greater meaning and urgency as the nature of the pandemic continues to evolve and dramatically impacts restaurants nationwide.

Philadelphia is one of 18 cities across the U.S. participating in the series, which is focused on celebrating local independent restaurants and supporting industry recovery.

The first event will be held on Tuesday, January 25th at Irwin’s with a seated dinner featuring a collaborative menu created by Chef Michael Vincent Ferreri (Irwin’s), and guest chef Amanda Shulman (Her Supper Club).

The second event will be held on Wednesday, March 23rd at Vernick Fish with a seated dinner featuring a collaborative menu created by Chef Greg Vernick (Vernick Fish), Chef Drew Parassio (Vernick Fish), and guest Chef Ange Branca (Kampar Kitchen).

Philadelphia’s participation in the Taste America series is a testament to the city’s status as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation.

65% of all tickets sold will go directly to the participating chefs’ restaurants to support their business, and 35% will support the James Beard Foundation’s national programming.

More details about each Taste America event are below:

James Beard Foundation Taste America at Irwin's

A one-night-only seated dinner at Irwin's (Bok Building) featuring a collaborative menu created by Chef Michael Vincent Ferreri (Irwin’s), and guest chef Amanda Shulman (Her Supper Club).

Date: Tuesday, January 25th

Tuesday, January 25th Time: 5:30 – 7:30 P.M. (first seating); for 8:00 – 10:00 P.M. (second seating)

5:30 – 7:30 P.M. (first seating); for 8:00 – 10:00 P.M. (second seating) Tickets: $300 per pair (single tickets not available)

Menu:

First: Chicory Salad, Beans and Poached Tuna, Bread & Bottarga Butter, Beef Tartare, Leeks in Vinaigrette with Clams

Second: Crab Rotolo

Third: Swordfish Pizzaiola with Cous Cous

Vegan Entree: Eggplant Beccafico with Cous Cous

Fourth: Cassata & Cookies

Info/Tickets: https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-philadelphia-6

James Beard Foundation Taste America at Vernick Fish

A one-night-only seated dinner at Vernick Fish featuring a collaborative menu created by Chef Greg Vernick (Vernick Fish), Chef Drew Parassio (Vernick Fish), and guest chef Ange Branca (Kampar Kitchen).

Date: Wednesday, March 23rd

Wednesday, March 23rd Time: 5:30 P.M. (first seating); 8:00 P.M. (second seating)

5:30 P.M. (first seating); 8:00 P.M. (second seating) Tickets: $300 per pair (single tickets not available)

Menu to be announced.

Info/Tickets: https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-philadelphia-7

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.