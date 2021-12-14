Holiday Joy in Cape May: Christmas at Beach Plum Farm

Looking for a new place to spend the holidays down the Jersey Shore? How about spending the night on a festive farm near the beach?

Spend the holidays at Beach Plum Farm in Cape May, NJ. Courtesy of Beach Plum Farm

Cape May’s idyllic Beach Plum Farm is inviting guests to spend the holidays on its farm at the Jersey Shore through the end of December. With a beautiful Christmas Tree in each living room, the private, picturesque Beach Plum Farm Cottages make the perfect home away from home for the holidays! The Christmas season is a particularly beautiful time of the year to visit Cape May.

The 62-acre working farm tucked away in West Cape May is featuring seasonal programming, a festive kitchen, and market, and a beautiful wintery landscape, making Beach Plum Farm one of the coziest, sweetest spots in town to gather with family and friends this holiday season. It's conveniently located just a mile from the heart of Cape May and Congress Hall.

Farm to Table Dinner Series at Beach Plum Farm in Cape May, NJ. Courtesy of Beach Plum Farm

There’s no better way to usher in the spirit of the season than with the Farm-to-Table Holiday Dinner Series or Christmas Eve dinner. The Hoop House is decorated with pine garland and string lights hanging above candlelit tables, creating a warm and intimate ambiance that mingles with the rustic space.

Guests who book one of the farm's private cottages on the weekends can save up to 30% while midweek guests get a second night at 50% off — some of the lowest rates of the season. So, if you've always wanted to go, now is the time to book!

Since 2008, this working Beach Plum Farm in Cape May, NJ has grown over 100 kinds of fruits and vegetables as well as chickens, eggs, and Berkshire Hogs, providing ingredients to several local award-winning Cape May restaurants. In the past few years, Beach Plum Farm has expanded with its on-site luxury cottage accommodations, farm kitchen and market, and popular seasonal farm dinners held throughout the year.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.