Kismet Bagels Plans to Open First Brick & Mortar in Fishtown

Kismet Bagels began in May 2020 as an idea, a pivot for Jacob and Alexandra Cohen to keep busy while out of work early in the pandemic. It grew to a pop-up business and is now ready for the next step less than two years later.

Alexandra and Jacob Cohen of Kismet Bagels. Courtesy of Kismet Bagels

Kismet Bagels will open its first brick & mortar shop sometime in early 2022 at 113 E. Girard Ave., between Shackamaxon Street and Frankford Ave. The opening is pending approval from the Fishtown Neighborhood Association following a January 26th zoning board adjustment meeting.

The husband-and-wife team plan to open their first storefront this winter. The 540 square-foot space will feature takeout ordering along with several seats available inside as well. The store will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until the early afternoon or sellout. Kismet Bagels will continue to wholesale bagel packs and schmears at places such as Di Bruno Bros., Riverwards Produce, Rally, Steep and Grind, various farmers’ markets, and more.

“All of the people who came to work for us have helped build this into a community where people are blossoming,” said Jacob. “We’re so excited to expand our business and allow more people who have been with us during the pandemic to come on full-time. This is a big step for us, but we know it’s the perfect time for us to have our own front doors. We are ready.”

The shop will feature a fresh bread program with Sam McNamara making sourdough loaves and pastries. Pastry chef Erica Pais will provide fresh pastries daily as well. There will be drip coffee Moonraker Coffee Roasters, freshly squeezed orange juice, homemade iced tea, grab-and-go items, rotating salads, their three signature open-faced bagel sandwiches, loose bagels, loose bialys, six-packs of bagels, schmears, and spices. There will also be breakfast sandwiches with eggs, cheese, meat, and the option to add a latke to any sandwich for $2.

“Everybody in the city opened their doors to us, and we’re looking forward to doing the same,” said Alexandra. “We plan to resume pop-ups events again in the future as well, and we’re excited to help other small businesses. It was kismet that Jacob and I even opened this business, and that’s how we feel about opening our own shop. We can’t wait to have a permanent home.”

There will be a large charitable aspect to Kismet Bagels, with proceeds from sales, pop-ups, and other events being donated to charities of Jacob and Alexandra’s choice.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.