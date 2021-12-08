Holiday Joy in Philadelphia: The Logan Rings in the Festive Season with Over-the-Top Holiday Experiences

The Logan, a luxury hotel located in downtown Philadelphia, is going above and beyond to ring in the holidays with festive cheer to make up for 2020.

The hotel is offering over-the-top programming including a signature Holiday Lodge suite with all the festive fixings. Travelers and locals alike can experience the joys of the holiday season in Philadelphia from the comfort of The Logan.

The Holiday Lodge Suite at The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. Courtesy: The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia

Guests looking to ring in the festive season at The Logan can book a stay in the hotel’s signature James Logan Suite as it is transformed into the Holiday Lodge, a whimsical winter wonderland. It is the perfect place to get in the Christmas spirit with family, friends, and fur-babies to feel right at home.

Visitors are greeted with festive lights, seasonal bedding, and of course, their very own Christmas tree! Friends and family can curl up in the spacious living room to enjoy holiday movies while snacking on local favorites such as Mrs. Claus Cookie Co. (which can turn into a cookie decorating class), or Kevin McCallister’s Grocery List featuring signature sweet & salty mixed nuts, pumpkin seed brittle, and more from the hotel's on-site restaurant, Urban Farmer.

Guests can indulge in a specialty hot chocolate or eggnog cart rolled right to their room (spiked or kid-friendly), as well as a choice of cocktail-making kits. From the Fizz Noel to a New Year’s Mule, all the fixings will be delivered to the room to be shaken, stirred, and poured into a glass of merriment. For those looking to round out the stay with a meal from Urban Farmer, in-room dining is also an option to enjoy at a table set for six.

Surrounded by stunning views of the Ben Franklin Parkway, the 1,400 sq. ft. James Logan Suite includes a king-size bedroom, two bathrooms, pool table, spacious living room, and more. Available for stays through New Year's Day with rates starting at $500 per night.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

