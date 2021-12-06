Holiday Joy in Philadelphia: Winter in Franklin Square featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show now open

Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO will sparkle until February 27, 2022.

Historic Philadelphia, Inc., (HPI) the non-profit organization that manages and operates award-winning Franklin Square, announces new additions to the sparkling lights and winter magic from November through February in this beautiful public space.

Winter in Franklin Square Philadelphia Courtesy: Jeff Fusco for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Visitors can celebrate the magic of the season both day and night in festive Franklin Square with evening activities beginning at 5 pm each evening.

Daytime in Franklin Square includes playing 18 holes of wintery splendor while playing Chilly Philly Mini Golf presented by IBEW Local 98, riding with holiday music on the Parx Liberty Carousel, dining on comfort food, and special seasonal fare at SquareBurger by Cooperage, and, of course, the playgrounds. There's fun to be had for the whole family.

Chilly Philly Mini Golf at Franklin Square. Courtesy: Jeff Fusco for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Nighttime in Franklin Square is more lit than ever! The Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO is the key to holiday nighttime fun in Franklin Square. Sparked by Benjamin Franklin’s electrifying genius, Electrical Spectacle is a free light show that illuminates the Square nightly with shows every 30 minutes from 5 pm until closing. Visitors marvel at more than 150,000 lights as they shimmer and illuminate the Square to a soundtrack of seasonal classics.

Electrical Spectacle in Franklin Square Philadelphia. Courtesy: Jeff Fusco for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

New this year, Franklin’s Winter View operated by Cescaphe, includes outdoor fire pits and a beautiful indoor heated tent serving a variety of hand-crafted cocktails, classic and spiked hot chocolate, seasonal beers, and wine along with seasonal food.

Franklin's Winter View at Franklin Square Philadelphia. Courtesy: Jeff Fusco for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

This season, Historic Philadelphia, Inc. debuts two new songs as part of the Electrical Spectacle Light Show. The first one, Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano, will kick off the holiday season on November 18, and run, rotating with four other songs, through January 9, 2022. Each show features two songs selected from Feliz Navidad as well as past favorites Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a - Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies by Tchaikovsky with Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a - Russian Dance performed by Charles Dutoit & L'Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal; Sleigh Ride performed by Peter Nero and The Philly POPS® featuring Ann Hampton Callaway; A Christmas Festival, performed by Peter Nero and The Philly POPS® featuring Ann Hampton Callaway; and Carol of the Bells (Starchild Excaliber Drumadelic Remix) performed by the London Festival Orchestra.

Beginning on January 10, Winter Wonderland by Johnny Mathis, another new song, will be the solo song for each show running nightly through February 27. Electrical Spectacle shows begin at 5 pm daily and run every 30 minutes until 9 pm Sundays – Thursdays and 10 pm on Friday & Saturdays, weather permitting.

Franklin Square is open through February 27 daily (closed November 26, December 25, January 1), 10 am - 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 10 am - 10 pm. The nighttime festivities run 5 - 9 pm daily, until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Franklin Square is the seven-and-a-half-acre park offering winter fun in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. Steps away from the Liberty Bell, in one of William Penn’s original five squares, award-winning Franklin Square features Philly Mini Golf presented by IBEW Local 98, the Parx Liberty Carousel, and SquareBurger, operated by Cooperage. Awarded one of the Five Coolest Playgrounds in the United States by Yahoo! and declared Best of Style 2013 by Philadelphia Style for “Philly’s Best Photo Op” and in 2017 for “Family Bonding.” In addition, Franklin Square was named by the Philadelphia Area Concierge Association as “Best Family-Friendly Venue” in 2016 and is featured in the book 100 Things To Do In Philadelphia Before You Die. The Travel Channel also declared Philly Mini Golf as one of the 13 Best Mini Golf Courses in the Country in 2018. Franklin Square is located at 6th & Race Streets.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

#HolidayJoy