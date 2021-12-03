New Igloos Debut at Figo Ristorante in Northern Liberties and Princess Brunches Return

Get ready to experience outdoor igloo dining with festive decor, including Princess Brunches at the Igloos, and a brand-new heated cocktail garden in the Northern Liberties this winter season.

Starting this week, partners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu bring a new holiday and winter experience to Northern Liberties Restaurant Row with the debut of enchanting and weather-proof sparkling Igloos at Figo Ristorante (1033 N. 2nd Street). The Igloos at Figo are nearly 12 feet wide, seat up to eight people, and feature over a hundred clear sustainable panels, a table-top fire pit, festive decor, and a view of the night stars and the new Northern Liberties Christmas Tree.

"Glu Hospitality is proud to bring back a brand-new Igloo outdoor dining experience just in time for the holidays," said Glu Co-Owner Derek Gibbons. "Based on our success and pivot in 2021 with the Igloos at Germantown Garden Grille and Vesper Day Club, we are back with an elevated experience that will provide the best heated, winterized and most festive outdoor views in the city - with decor, a protective covering, fire pits and a 16 foot Christmas Tree as the back-drop. We are also so proud to cater to the exploding number of young families in Northern Liberties."

Along with the Igloos, Glu brings back Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Princess Brunches at the Igloos at Figo in partnership and a pivot with A Dash of Magic Events, running every Saturday and Sunday through New Year's Eve. Families can "Igloo-distance" themselves from other families and the Princess, as she goes Igloo to Igloo, and table to table, and interacts and delights young children.

Appearances confirmed so far include Cinderella, Beauty Queen (inspired by Belle), Snow Queen (inspired by Frozen/ Elsa), and more!

Figo and Glu also announce a brand-new outdoor winterized Holiday Cocktail Garden with heated, covered indoor-outdoor seating for up to 50 guests, which is great for private parties as well as nightly dining. The Igloos and new Holiday Cocktail Garden are in full view of the Northern Liberties Christmas Tree, presented and donated by Glu as their gift to the Northern Liberties neighborhood.



Northern Liberties Christmas Tree. Courtesy: Glu Hospitality

The Igloos are available now, with four already set up this week, and more on the way for the second week of December. They can be booked through the website and Open Table. Each Igloo can seat eight people and comes with a fire pit, carpet, lite decor, protective barrier from the cold and winter wind, and enchanting views of the stars, night skies, and the Northern Liberties Christmas Tree. Each Igloo is around 12 feet in diameter and took over 10 hours to make and assemble. These are unique and are an elevated Igloo experience new to the city and region.

Princess Brunches Return to Northern Liberties at Figo Ristorante. Courtesy: Glu Hospitality

With the Igloos returns the partnership with A Dash of Magic Events for Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Princess Lunch. The show will last 90 minutes in length. This special open-air dining experience is perfect for kids of all ages that love Elsa and Disney. Get ready to enjoy a safe and socially-distanced photo opportunity, songs from the princess' story, and a grand entrance. Each table will also receive a private visit from their favorite princess, a souvenir, and a princess-themed activity sheet.

The outdoor seating is completely covered with additional heaters. Please dress warm though! Don’t forget to come hungry for lunch and lite brunch offerings, plus hot beverages for both kids and adults. Food and drink are available and pay as you go, separate from the princess experience.

Tickets are $10.00 per person (under 2 years old is complimentary) for Igloo seating and $5.00 per person for outdoor seating without the Igloo. A portion of each ticket will go to one of our princesses' favorite charities, and provide a free princess appearance for children in need through the Salvation Army.

This event is open to a very limited number of tickets to make this dining experience safe and intimate. All children and adults above the age of two must wear a mask to and from their dining table. The Snow Queen already has her special princess-themed matching mask. She can’t wait to see your costumes and masks too! Costumes for the little ones are encouraged but not required. All families attending must follow the local and health guidelines at the time of the event. If the event is postponed due to weather, all parties will be able to transfer their ticket to a new date and time.

The schedule to date, with more to be added, are as follows:

Snow Queen on Saturday, December 4th and 12th

Snow Princess on Sunday, December 11th

Cinderella on Sunday, December 5th

Beauty Queen Dinner with Belle on Tuesday, December 21st

All-day seatings for Countdown to New Year's with Cinderella on December 31st

Along with the Igloos and Princess Brunches, Glu and Figo will also present Brunch with Santa on December 18 and 19, from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM with Santa photos, cookie decorating, hot cocoa station, brunch specials, and holiday beverages.

Figo also debuts this week its new Holiday Cocktail Garden, a new covered, heated dining experience that has transformed the massive outdoor bar and patio into a covered, heated, and beautifully lit outdoor dining room perfect for family dinners, date night or special events - as well as Christmas parties.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.