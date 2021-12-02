Townsend Relaunches on East Passyunk Avenue as Townsend EPX

After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved, South Philadelphia culinary award-winner Townsend returns to East Passyunk Avenue on Friday, December 3 with a prix fixe tasting menu format by Chef-Owner Townsend Wentz.

Chef Townsend Wentz of Townsend EPX. Courtesy: Townsend EPX

Earning a coveted three-bell review from The Philadelphia Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan, as well as accolades from Bon Appétit, Zagat, and Philadelphia Magazine, the relaunch of Townsend EPX is highly-anticipated by foodies near and far. Starting this Friday fans of the restaurant can enjoy a robust six-course menu for $100 per person, back in Townsend’s original location where it all began in April 2014.

The opening menu of seasonal, locally-sourced offerings include the following:

Beef Tenderloin Tartare, Grilled Beef Tongue, Caper Aioli, Toasted Brioche

Seared Sea Scallop, Matsutake, Spruce Tip Oil, Sunchoke-Miso

NJ Fluke, Black Trumpet Mushrooms, Ossetra Caviar, Vermouth Blanc

Foie Gras Stuffed Pheasant, Pommes Aligot, Chanterelles, Madeira Jus

Roasted Venison Loin, Winter Fruits and Vegetables “en Cocotte”, Red Wine Sauce

Valrhona Chocolate Soufflé, Crème Anglaise

This weekend’s menu is limited to only 30 guests on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We’re thrilled to be back doing the food and service we love,” Wentz said. “The name tweak is in anticipation of Townsend’s return to our Rittenhouse location additionally. But here on East Passyunk, we feel like we’re coming back home.”

In addition, guests can expect a robust bar program from the dedicated team of professionals and sommeliers at Townsend–equal to or surpassing the stellar craft cocktail and wine selection the restaurant has long been known for.

Townsend EPX is able to accommodate menu restrictions for gluten-free, dairy-free, nut allergies, etc. given notice ahead of time. Reservations can be made via Resy by clicking here, and require a $25 deposit and 48-hour cancellation notice.

Moving forth, hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 5–9 PM, with bar service extending to 2 AM, and Sunday from 5 PM to 12 AM for a limited menu of bar snacks and libations. Expanded hours to come in the months ahead.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.