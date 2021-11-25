The Sisterly Love Collective Presents Holiday Market Series

The Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of pop-up holiday markets dubbed the “Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets" at the Headhouse Shambles located on 2nd Street between Pine and Lombard in Philadelphia. The series kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on December 4 at 12 PM.
The holiday markets will be occurring on the following Saturdays at the Headhouse Shambles
- December 4, 12-4 PM
- December 11, 11 AM-3 PM
- December 18, 11 AM-3 PM
Each holiday market will feature a mix of new and tenured female-owned/operated vendors. There will be a mix of food, drink, home decor, and holiday-themed items from an array of vendors including:
- Amy’s Pastelitos
- Angie's Viet
- Ayoka Apothecary
- Bridget Foys w/ Diageo Cocktails
- Brixxy & Co.
- Dye Hard Fan
- El Secreto
- Feel Goodies
- Fishtown Pickles
- Hale and True
- Heirzoom
- Koulket Bakery
- La Borigringa
- Lizzies Love Cakes
- Lone Wolf Jewelry
- Maker Missya
- Messin With Ressin
- Milk Jawn
- Mother Butter
- Noshes By Sherri
- Queen and Rook
- Sazon
- Shemesh Shop
- Sor Ynez
- Studio 1801 Decor
- Sugar Bottom Hemp
- Takay
- Tarta
- The Scrunchie Club
- Triple Bottom
The Sisterly Love Food Fair was launched last holiday season as a way for female-owned businesses to come together and boost revenue lost due to COVID-19 restrictions during what is traditionally the busiest season for the hospitality industry. What started as a holiday market, continued on to be a year-long community-building series.
The Sisterly Love Collective was formed as an alliance of women restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs across Philadelphia, "The City of Sisterly Love," promoting sustainable success. It has joined forces with Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia, with a shared mission to champion and support women in food and hospitality and enable mentorship and support.
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.
