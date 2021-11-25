The Sisterly Love Collective Presents Holiday Market Series

The Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of pop-up holiday markets dubbed the “Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets" at the Headhouse Shambles located on 2nd Street between Pine and Lombard in Philadelphia. The series kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on December 4 at 12 PM.

The holiday markets will be occurring on the following Saturdays at the Headhouse Shambles

December 4, 12-4 PM

December 11, 11 AM-3 PM

December 18, 11 AM-3 PM

Each holiday market will feature a mix of new and tenured female-owned/operated vendors. There will be a mix of food, drink, home decor, and holiday-themed items from an array of vendors including:

Amy’s Pastelitos

Angie's Viet

Ayoka Apothecary

Bridget Foys w/ Diageo Cocktails

Brixxy & Co.

Dye Hard Fan

El Secreto

Feel Goodies

Fishtown Pickles

Hale and True

Heirzoom

Koulket Bakery

La Borigringa

Lizzies Love Cakes

Lone Wolf Jewelry

Maker Missya

Messin With Ressin

Milk Jawn

Mother Butter

Noshes By Sherri

Queen and Rook

Sazon

Shemesh Shop

Sor Ynez

Studio 1801 Decor

Sugar Bottom Hemp

Takay

Tarta

The Scrunchie Club

Triple Bottom

The Sisterly Love Food Fair was launched last holiday season as a way for female-owned businesses to come together and boost revenue lost due to COVID-19 restrictions during what is traditionally the busiest season for the hospitality industry. What started as a holiday market, continued on to be a year-long community-building series.

The Sisterly Love Collective was formed as an alliance of women restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs across Philadelphia, "The City of Sisterly Love," promoting sustainable success. It has joined forces with Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia, with a shared mission to champion and support women in food and hospitality and enable mentorship and support.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.