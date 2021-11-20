Philadelphia, PA

Splurge on Bougie Brunch Dishes in Philadelphia

Marilyn Johnson

Brunch is a big thing in Philadelphia. There are many great choices for traditional a la carte brunches in the city. Why not upscale your morning meal and splurge a little with some bougie brunch dishes.

Taste of Suraya Brunch.Courtesy: Suraya

Brunch Tasting Menu at Suraya in Fishtown ($37)

The Taste of Suraya brunch tasting menu at $37 per person may seem pricy. With that, though, you select your brunch entree, and they bring a sampler of five Mediterranean dips and salads (hummus, baba ganoush, labneh/yogurt, Muhammara, and taboule). Grab a few friends and split the Pastry Basket ($25) and the shareable cocktail Spirits Rebellious ($45), which serves 2-4 for an extravagant brunch at this Fishtown hotspot.

The Philadelphian at Lacroix at the Rittenhouse Hotel ($28)

At Lacroix Restaurant, the standard breakfast with two Eggs, "Rittenhouse Potatoes" with a choice of breakfast meat, toast, and roasted tomato, isn't your typical club breakfast at $28. The bottomless coffee and juice, included in the price, is a nice touch. But let's face it, you're paying for the experience of dining in this beautiful space on Rittenhouse Square, which makes it worth the price. YMMV.

Lobster Eggs Benedict at Royal Boucherie in Old City ($24) -

Upgrade the standard eggs Benedict with succulent, buttery lobster, 'Nduja (spreadable pork sausage), and kale at Royal Boucherie. Add a side of gruyere potato pancakes or fingerling potatoes for an extra $9, and you're looking at a $30+ brunch for one, not counting brunch cocktails, which will throw you over $40 easily at this French-inspired restaurant in Old City.

Shrimp & Grits at Urban Farmer at the Logan Hotel in Center City ($24)

This upmarket shrimp & grits at Urban Farmer offers tender shrimp with Castle Valley grits, housemade tasso ham, and a poached egg on top. Pair it with a Farmermosa ($14) composed of Aperol, orange juice, Peychaud's bitters, and sparkling wine, and you have a fancy farmer brunch for nearly two Jacksons at the Center City hotel restaurant.

Apple-Chai Pancakes at Talula's Garden in Center City ($22)

Ever dream of spending $22 on pancakes? At Talula's Garden, your dream can be a reality. The buttermilk pancakes, maple apples, toasted pecans, and chai spiced whipped cream sound delightful. Sides are extra, though, so if you want creamy corn grits, cheesy potato gratin, or local farm bacon, cough up an additional $8. Once you add a beverage + tip, you're looking at around $40 per person at this critically acclaimed restaurant on Washington Square West.

Steelhead Trout Benedict at Fork Restaurant in Old City ($22)

Adding fish or seafood to a regular Eggs benedict is a clutch luxury upgrade. At Fork Restaurant in Old City, they take it up a few notches with tender steelhead trout! The trout, paired with spigarello (heirloom broccoli) and okra with hollandaise on top of a housemade sesame seed brioche bun, take brunch to a whole new level of deliciousness!

Bubbles, Buckets & Biscuits at Square 1682 in Rittenhouse Square ($44 total)

This brunch for two at Square 1682 contains a bucket brimming with Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings and housemade rosemary biscuits, served with pickles, hot sauce, and scratch-made pepper jelly, which you can wash down with a bottle of Cinzano Prosecco! While the price tag is higher than most brunch items, it's a pretty good deal for two people at this Rittenhouse restaurant. Basically, $22 per person for food and booze.

Huevos Rancheros at Aqimero ($21)

As if Aqimero, the restaurant inside of the Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia, isn't already glamourous enough, the Aqimero brunch offers many upscaled items on its brunch menu. The Huevos Rancheros with Mexican chorizo served with blue corn tortilla, black beans, pico de gallo, and rancheros sauce will cost you $21. Add on the Bucket of Bubbles ($65) with a bottle of sparkling wine, fresh OJ, bellini mix, and Aqimero signature mix, and you have yourself a magnificent boozy brunch for a Benjamin.

Do you like splurging on fancy brunches on the weekends? Tell me where in the comments!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

