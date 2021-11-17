Five Thanksgiving handhelds in Philadelphia you need to try!

Turketta Sandwich at Porco's Porchetteria

Forget Wawa's gobbler sandwich; if these Thanksgiving handhelds don't get you excited for the season, I don't know what will. Let's explore five Thanksgiving-inspired sandwiches in Philadelphia, where you can eat your turkey dinner in one bite. Gobble gobble!

Turketta Sandwich at Porco's

The Turketta sandwich Porco's Porchetteria is a special holiday sandwich made with skin-on turkey breast, which is filleted and rubbed with pork lard, then doused in an herb mixture and slow-roasted. Then, served on a brioche roll with a house cranberry mostarda along with a slice of savory pudding (aka Porco's version of stuffing), topped with homemade Turkey gravy, and with a piece of heirloom tomato and lettuce. WOW! This Thanksgiving sandwich might just put all other turkey sandwiches to shame.

Fried Turkey Tacos at Revolution Taco

These Fried Turkey Tacos at Revolution Taco aren't your regular Thanksgiving leftovers! Fried turkey topped with mole gravy, cranberry tamarind compote, queso fresco, and cilantro? I mean, c'mon!

Philly-Style Thanksgiving Sandwich at Di Bruno Bros.

It's Thanksgiving turkey, Philly-style. The gastronomic geniuses at Di Bruno Bros. take a housemade pretzel roll and stuff it with house-roasted turkey, homemade butternut squash stuffing, and cranberry sauce! ⁠Can you say YUM?

Mike's Gobbler at Mike's BBQ

We already know Mike's BBQ in South Philly bangs out some of the best smoked meats in the city. This bad boy features smoked turkey, fried stuffing balls (yes, I said fried stuffing!), cran-mayo, and gravy. Lord, have mercy!

The Thanksgiving Burger at Lucky's Last Chance

What could make Thanksgiving even more decadently delicious? Why put it on a burger, duh! The culinary wizards at Lucky's Last Chance combine a burger patty, American cheese, sliced turkey, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce on a butter toasted Liscio's Bakery roll. Hello, food coma!!

If you're lucky to have tried one of these, let me know your thoughts in the comments. Otherwise, try them before they're gone!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.