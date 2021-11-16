Scoop DeVille Ice Cream Shop Now Open on South Street

Popular Philadelphia ice cream shop Scoop DeVille has opened a third location at 538 South Street next to Federal Donuts. A grand opening celebration was hosted recently.

Scoop DeVille is a Philadelphia ice cream institution that has provided Philadelphians and tourists memorable ice cream experiences since 1989.

In 2013, it opened a shop in Rittenhouse, which moved to Midtown Village at 1109 Walnut Street in 2018, then a second location opened inside of The Bourse Food Hall in Old City at 111 S. Independence Mall East.

It's the only ice cream shop in Philadelphia that lets you create your own flavor of soft serve on the spot. First, you choose your base flavor of ice cream, then you choose which ingredients you'd like to blend in to make a custom flavor. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

The shop makes milkshakes, ice cream cakes, layer cakes, and cheesecakes. They also offer gift boxes with cookies, brownies, and other baked goods.

Hot chocolate bombs — decadent spheres of chocolate packed with hot chocolate — are offered in the cold months as well.

There’s always room for more ice cream, even with several other frozen dessert options on South Street such as Frozen Rolled Ice Cream (511 South), Haagen Dasz (242 South), and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (239 South).

Operating hours for Scoop DeVille's South Street location are Sunday 12 pm to 11 pm, Monday through Thursday 11 am to 11 pm, and Friday and Saturday 11 am to 12 am.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.