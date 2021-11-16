Federal Donuts Opens 10th Location on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City

Federal Donuts, the popular local mini-chain that specializes in hot, fresh donuts and fried chicken will be opening its 10th location at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, at the corner of 18th and Cherry Streets, in Center City on Wednesday, November 17 at 7 AM.

The brainchild of five hospitality pros including James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Steven Cook and Mike Solomonov, founders of the hospitality group CookNSolo Restaurants (Zahav, Abe Fisher, Dizengoff, Goldie), Managing Partner Tom Henneman, Felicia D’Ambrosio, and Bob Logue, Federal Donuts is known for its affordable comfort classics in unexpected flavors.

The Philadelphia donut shop consistently draws crowds eager for “Hot Fresh” Donuts - straight out of the fryer and tossed in house blended sugars; or “Fancy” Donuts, topped with a rotating selection of imaginative and delicious glazes and made fresh each morning. Federal Donuts’ twice-fried, super crispy chicken is offered coated in dry seasonings, savory glazes, or naked.

In addition, Federal Donuts serves up its Philly favorite Chicken Sandwich, a twice-fried boneless chicken breast dusted in-house ranch seasoning and topped with American cheese, dill pickles, and the shop’s not-so-secret recipe for “Spicy Rooster Sauce”, all on a Martin’s Potato Roll.

The Parkway location takes 1,500 square feet on the ground floor of the former Embassy Suites building with a raised outdoor patio. It will seat more than at any other Federal Donuts location, with 30 seats indoors and 25 seats on the outdoor patio.

This location will be open daily from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Federal Donuts joins the recently opened Victory Brewing Taproom located on the Parkway.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.