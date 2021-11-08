Philadelphia, PA

Morimoto Philadelphia to Host 20th Anniversary Omakase Event

Marilyn Johnson

Morimoto, the flagship restaurant of award-winning Chef Masaharu Morimoto in partnership with STARR Restaurants, is soon to celebrate its 20 year anniversary in Philadelphia. To commemorate the milestone occasion and celebrate its history, the restaurant will host an exclusive ticketed dinner on November 13, 2021, featuring a special omakase tasting menu experience alongside an appearance and cooking demonstration from Chef Morimoto himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eQLB_0cq8hOVf00
Chef Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto Philadelphia.Morimoto

Considered the gold standard for contemporary Japanese cuisine, Morimoto Philadelphia is Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s flagship restaurant, showcasing the world-renowned chef’s native cuisine. The restaurant first opened its doors on November 13th, 2001 in partnership with Stephen Starr and has continually evolved, incorporating of-the-moment flavors and modern culinary techniques while honoring ancient Japanese tradition. In a city with no shortage of high-end Japanese restaurants, Morimoto remains one of Philadelphia’s most exciting places to dine, offering a haven for food enthusiasts with diverse and discerning palates.

“When we first opened the doors back in 2001, Morimoto raised the bar for Japanese cuisine in Philadelphia, and it has remained a staple to Philadelphia’s vibrant and eclectic culinary scene ever since,” says Stephen Starr, Founder & CEO of Starr Restaurants and Morimoto. “It’s rare to find a Chef as talented as Chef Morimoto, and it’s been a true honor to partner with him for the past twenty years.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dA5fC_0cq8hOVf00
Morimoto in Philadelphia.Morimoto

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Morimoto will offer an exclusive, one-night-only 10-course omakase.

The menu will include throwbacks and longstanding menu favorites, such as the Miso Black Cod and Chocolate Pot de Crème, plus new items incorporating seasonal ingredients and delicacies including perigold truffle and matsutake mushroom. The dining event will also include a special tuna breakdown demonstration showcased by Chef Morimoto himself.

The 10-course tasting includes:

1. Platinum Caviar Dashi Royale

Japanese leek and imperial genmai

blanc de blanc, pierre gimonnet, 1er cru, champagne, france

2. Mizuhiki Salad

sashimi salad roll, anchovy dressing

jacquère, mathieu apffel, ‘avant la tempête’, savoie, france 2018

3. Chef Morimoto Tuna Carpaccio

three parts maguro, wild wasabi

junmai daiginjo, fukumitsuya morimoto, ishikawa, japan

4. Oyster Foie Gras

kumamoto oysters, uni, sake-sweet soy glaze

chardonnay, julien brocard ‘la boissonneuse’, chablis, burgundy, france 2019

5. Matsutake Pho

inaniwa udon, wagyu, matsutake mushrooms, dashi broth

morimoto soba ale, rogue brewery, newport, oregon

6. Intermezzo

7. Miso Black Cod

su miso mustard

junmai ginjo, fukumitsuya morimoto, ishikawa, japan

8. Okinawa A5 Steak

binchotan charred, perigord truffle kabayaki

cabernet sauvignon, grgich hills estate ‘morimoto dream’, napa valley 2017

9. Seasonal Nigiri Moriawase

junmai, fukumitsuya morimoto, ishikawa, japan

10. Chocolate Pot de Crème

lightly whipped cream, black magic crumb, goma bavarois

grenache, domaine de la bila-haut, rivesaltes, languedoc, france 1987

"Opening Morimoto in Philadelphia 20 years ago was an incredible opportunity that helped launch my career in the United States, providing me a signature restaurant to showcase my personal style of cooking in one of the country's great food cities," said Chef Morimoto. "I'd like to personally thank Stephen Starr for his partnership, it's been a tremendous two decades."

The 20th-anniversary event will take place on Saturday, November 13th from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm for $200.00/person with an optional beverage pairing for $85.00/person. To make your reservation, visit https://www.opentable.com/morimoto-philadelphia.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
554 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

Celebrity Chefs Visit Wilmington for Dinner Series Benefiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition

The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG), Chef Tyler Akin, Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Delaware’s independent restaurants join the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) to announce IRC x Wilmington, a series of mission-driven dinners and experiences to benefit the neighborhood restaurant and bars across the country. IRC x Wilmington will occur from December through March with a suite of celebrity guest chefs cooking in partnership with some of Wilmington’s most esteemed independent restaurants including Bardea, La Fia, Le Cavalier, and Stitch House Brewery.

Read full story
New Hope, PA

Oldestone Takes Over Marsha Brown Restaurant in New Hope

Oldestone is a brand new restaurant in the legendary 1800s church that operated as world-famous Marsha Brown's for 18 years. Located at 15 South Main Street in New Hope, the new owners have given the Bucks County property a refresh from top to bottom.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Holiday Events at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting fun and festive events leading up to the holidays, including a holiday wine cheese & charcuterie pairing event, a kid-friendly cookie decorating event, and a 21 and over cocktail class.

Read full story
Delaware County, PA

Flight on Ice Coming to Newtown Square in Delaware County, PA

Break out those mittens, sweaters, and scarves, and get ready to lace up your skates! Flight on Ice is gliding into Delaware County with a giant outdoor ice skating rink and winter village that will pop-up in Newtown Square. Four Philadelphia region business partners and friends are bringing a festive winter village to Delaware County, next to Bonefish Grill, at 4889 West Chester Pike.

Read full story
East Norriton, PA

Crab Du Jour Now Open in East Norriton, PA

Crab Du Jour, located at 2800 Dekalb Pike in East Norriton, PA, is now open. Crab Du Jour in East Norriton, PA is Now Open.Crab Du Jour,. The Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar offers casual seafood dining in a fun, communal atmosphere perfect for friends and family. The Cajun-inspired eatery is known for fresh seafood boils (made for sharing) and an array of signature house-blended sauces to enhance the made-to-order experience. The menu features delicious starters like wings, Po-boys, chicken tenders, and seafood favorites such as fried fish, shrimp, crab, and oysters.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Saturday Returns to East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently-owned shops and restaurants in the bustling South Philadelphia neighborhood, is back for another fun-filled year of Small Business Saturday, an all-day affair with a plethora of retailers, service providers, and restaurants offering can’t miss specials, sidewalk sales, and pop-up events on Saturday, November 27.

Read full story

Fantastic Pocono Mountain Resorts for Foodies

Are you looking forward to a winter getaway to the Pocono Mountains this year? While there are many excellent resorts for which the region is famous, if the food scene is essential to where you decide to stay, you'll want to consider these delicious destinations.

Read full story
9 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Lou & Choo’s Lounge, a Hunting Park Staple, Gets a New Chef and an Inventive New Menu

Lou & Choo’s Lounge, located at 2101 W. Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia, has brought in a new chef and introduced a new menu which is now available at the legendary uptown bar and lounge owned by Tracy Hardy and his wife Jennifer Gomez-Hardy, Esq.

Read full story
15 comments
Baltimore, MD

Christmas Village Returns to Baltimore's Inner Harbor with Ferris Wheel, Christmas Tower, and New Carousel

Christmas Village will sail back into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in 2021. After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, Charm City’s beloved holiday tradition is ready to transform West Shore Park (501 Light Street) into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market. Christmas Village will open early with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, 2021, to offer the opportunity of a sneak peek for visitors. After the preview weekend, Christmas Village will follow its annual tradition, opening during regular hours for the season starting on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 through Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021.

Read full story
6 comments
Croydon, PA

Croydon, PA’s Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. Unveils New Logo and Announces Forthcoming Rebrand

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company was Bucks County’s first production brewery when they first opened their doors nearly 10 years ago, and today, they’re unveiling a new logo and forthcoming rebrand to celebrate that milestone. Fans of the brewery will notice the new logo at the brewery’s 3 taprooms and on new merchandise launching the week of Thanksgiving. All new can art and packaging will begin hitting shelves in early 2022 to kick off their 10th anniversary.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

High Street Philly Launches High Street Dinner Party

High Street Hospitality Group has launched the High Street Dinner Party, a weekly Saturday dinner pop-up at beloved High Street Philly (formerly High Street on Market) located at 101 South 9th Street inside of The Franklin Building.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Hook & Master, a New Chicago-Style Pizzeria and Tiki Lounge from Iron Chef Jose Garces, is Now Open in Fishtown

James Beard Award-Winning and Iron ChefJose Garces is expanding his Philadelphia-area restaurant portfolio with the opening of Hook & Master, a Chicago-style pizzeria-meets-tiki bar with a nautical theme. In collaboration with Chef Steven Seibel, the menu features seafood small plate dishes, and a variety of pizzas – ranging from the thin and crispy Chicago Tavern Style pizza to Pan-Style pizza with a thick mozzarella cheese crust, and also includes 16 different Brooklyn-style pizzas.

Read full story
Oaks, PA

The 10th Annual Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival Returns to Oaks, PA in December

The 10th Annual Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, to spread pre-holiday cheer on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Valley Forge Beer & Cider FestivalStarfish Junction.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Auction for Dog Houses Decorated by Main Line Designers Kicks Off at White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills, PA

Main Line Artist Jay McClellan along with local decorators and designers has created 9 unique dog houses that will be auctioned off online to benefit an array of local not-for-profit organizations. The doghouses will be on tour for viewing throughout the area in November. The event will kick off on Wednesday, November 10 at 2 pm at White Dog Cafe Glen Mills, 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills with a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pizzeria Vetri to Open in King of Prussia Town Center

Later this year, Pizzeria Vetri will return to King of Prussia with a new space in the King of Prussia Town Center. The 2,000 square foot establishment will feature 96 seats across beautifully-designed indoor and outdoor spaces.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

REX at The Royal Grand Opens in the Historic Royal Theatre on South Street

Restaurateur Jill Weber and her hospitality group Sojourn Philly are thrilled to announce the grand opening of REX at The Royal, Philadelphia’s newest destination for elevated Southern fare housed in the historic and recently rejuvenated Royal Theater, once celebrated as a locus of Black American culture, at 1524 South Street in Philadelphia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

HipCityVeg Opens First NYC Location

After making it through the most challenging period imaginable for restaurants with all locations intact, and now hitting record sales, HipCityVeg, the plant-based fast-casual restaurant group based in Philadelphia, is resuming its aggressive growth strategy this fall, adding 8 locations by February. The company currently has locations throughout the Philadelphia area, where it is adding 3 locations, and in Washington, DC, where it is adding 2 stores.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Royal Boucherie in Old City Launches New Negroni Bar and Relaunches Happy Hour

As temperatures fall, Royal Boucherie, Old City’s atmospheric and lively neighborhood bar and restaurant, is right on time with its new Negroni Bar—a cold-weather riff on this summer’s über-popular Spritzer Bar. The setup is similar, but flavors are flipped and couldn’t be more perfect for cooler temperatures and fall/winter imbibing. Additionally, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Royal Boucherie has brought back Happy Hour.

Read full story
Whitehall, PA

Bravo! Italian Kitchen Reopens in Whitehall, PA

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has reopened in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, at Lehigh Valley Mall. The restaurant's new owner, Earl Enterprises, is excited to reopen the beloved restaurant, saving jobs and recommitting to serving their community in the process. The restaurant is open Wednesday – Mondays from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM, serving in-restaurant dining, outdoor dining, TO GO, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy