Morimoto Philadelphia to Host 20th Anniversary Omakase Event

Morimoto, the flagship restaurant of award-winning Chef Masaharu Morimoto in partnership with STARR Restaurants, is soon to celebrate its 20 year anniversary in Philadelphia. To commemorate the milestone occasion and celebrate its history, the restaurant will host an exclusive ticketed dinner on November 13, 2021, featuring a special omakase tasting menu experience alongside an appearance and cooking demonstration from Chef Morimoto himself.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto Philadelphia. Morimoto

Considered the gold standard for contemporary Japanese cuisine, Morimoto Philadelphia is Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s flagship restaurant, showcasing the world-renowned chef’s native cuisine. The restaurant first opened its doors on November 13th, 2001 in partnership with Stephen Starr and has continually evolved, incorporating of-the-moment flavors and modern culinary techniques while honoring ancient Japanese tradition. In a city with no shortage of high-end Japanese restaurants, Morimoto remains one of Philadelphia’s most exciting places to dine, offering a haven for food enthusiasts with diverse and discerning palates.

“When we first opened the doors back in 2001, Morimoto raised the bar for Japanese cuisine in Philadelphia, and it has remained a staple to Philadelphia’s vibrant and eclectic culinary scene ever since,” says Stephen Starr, Founder & CEO of Starr Restaurants and Morimoto. “It’s rare to find a Chef as talented as Chef Morimoto, and it’s been a true honor to partner with him for the past twenty years.”

Morimoto in Philadelphia. Morimoto

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Morimoto will offer an exclusive, one-night-only 10-course omakase.

The menu will include throwbacks and longstanding menu favorites, such as the Miso Black Cod and Chocolate Pot de Crème, plus new items incorporating seasonal ingredients and delicacies including perigold truffle and matsutake mushroom. The dining event will also include a special tuna breakdown demonstration showcased by Chef Morimoto himself.

The 10-course tasting includes:

1. Platinum Caviar Dashi Royale

Japanese leek and imperial genmai

blanc de blanc, pierre gimonnet, 1er cru, champagne, france

2. Mizuhiki Salad

sashimi salad roll, anchovy dressing

jacquère, mathieu apffel, ‘avant la tempête’, savoie, france 2018

3. Chef Morimoto Tuna Carpaccio

three parts maguro, wild wasabi

junmai daiginjo, fukumitsuya morimoto, ishikawa, japan

4. Oyster Foie Gras

kumamoto oysters, uni, sake-sweet soy glaze

chardonnay, julien brocard ‘la boissonneuse’, chablis, burgundy, france 2019

5. Matsutake Pho

inaniwa udon, wagyu, matsutake mushrooms, dashi broth

morimoto soba ale, rogue brewery, newport, oregon

6. Intermezzo

7. Miso Black Cod

su miso mustard

junmai ginjo, fukumitsuya morimoto, ishikawa, japan

8. Okinawa A5 Steak

binchotan charred, perigord truffle kabayaki

cabernet sauvignon, grgich hills estate ‘morimoto dream’, napa valley 2017

9. Seasonal Nigiri Moriawase

junmai, fukumitsuya morimoto, ishikawa, japan

10. Chocolate Pot de Crème

lightly whipped cream, black magic crumb, goma bavarois

grenache, domaine de la bila-haut, rivesaltes, languedoc, france 1987

"Opening Morimoto in Philadelphia 20 years ago was an incredible opportunity that helped launch my career in the United States, providing me a signature restaurant to showcase my personal style of cooking in one of the country's great food cities," said Chef Morimoto. "I'd like to personally thank Stephen Starr for his partnership, it's been a tremendous two decades."

The 20th-anniversary event will take place on Saturday, November 13th from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm for $200.00/person with an optional beverage pairing for $85.00/person. To make your reservation, visit https://www.opentable.com/morimoto-philadelphia.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.