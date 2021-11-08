Philadelphia, PA

Lou & Choo’s Lounge, a Hunting Park Staple, Gets a New Chef and an Inventive New Menu

Marilyn Johnson

Lou & Choo’s Lounge, located at 2101 W. Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia, has brought in a new chef and introduced a new menu which is now available at the legendary uptown bar and lounge owned by Tracy Hardy and his wife Jennifer Gomez-Hardy, Esq.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2RKl_0cq1llkx00
Hunting Park's Lou & Choo's Introduces New Chef Bruce Palmer.Lou & Choo's

The Hardys have tapped Chef Bruce Palmer, a childhood friend who has been cooking in Philadelphia for more than 20 years, with his start coming at The Black Pearl Restaurant & Bar in 2001, to create and execute the mouthwatering new menu. Palmer spent many months at home during the pandemic developing the menu while trying to perfect a number of dishes, which he’s excited to introduce this week.

“When the pandemic hit, everyone was stuck at home, but I wanted to keep cooking and selling food. It took me a few months to perfect the batter for my simple fish sandwich, and I just started selling those out of my home when we were locked down,” said Palmer. “My kids and my wife taste-tested everything I produced, and I made use of my time and my ability to cook and offer something that I know people in this area love. I have always had a passion for cooking and I consider myself an innovator.”

Palmer, a pescatarian who learned how to cook in his mother’s kitchen as a kid, created several exciting new menu options featuring a number of “stuffed” dishes, including Bruce’s Fried Stuffed Salmon, which is stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat, as well his Stuffed Catfish Nuggets. Brucie’s Stuffed Grits feature creamy grits topped with salmon, shrimp, and lump crabmeat, all adorned in a butter sauce. Chef Palmer also created his own special “Dragon Sauce” for the restaurant, which he says “compliments his seafood offerings beautifully.” The menu also includes fried seafood platters, Buffalo wings, cheesesteaks, hoagies, burgers, gyros, a variety of sandwiches and salads, and a number of sides and finger foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqP1r_0cq1llkx00
Menu items at Lou & Choo's in Hunting Park, Philadelphia.Lou & Choo's

Tracy and Jennifer Hardy acquired Lou & Choo’s on Halloween of 2014 from original owners Louis Crump and Charles Franklin, who opened the business in 1984. Since then, the Hardys have made vast improvements and additions to the space, practically doubling the size of the business, which includes developing The Yard — once a vacant lot that now serves as an expansive outdoor entertainment and dining space. In addition to being a restaurant owner, Tracy Hardy, who grew up in Mount Airy, is a political strategist and campaign operations manager, while Jennifer is the immediate past President of the Hispanic Bar Association in addition to operating her private law practice. The two also prioritize investing in their community through turkey giveaways, toy drives, and hosting fundraising events. They were also involved in supplying PPE to frontline workers and community businesses when COVID-19 restrictions were at their height.

“We’re committed to continuing the vision of Lou & Choo’s by bringing resources into our community while continuing to expand our fun neighborhood space, which is inclusive regardless of ethnicity, race, socioeconomic status, gender, religion, etc.,” said Tracy. “Lou & Choo’s is a perfect spot to have a great time while enjoying our delicious new menu and tasty specialty cocktails. Jennifer and thoroughly enjoy running the business, and Bruce has been a bright new light inside our legendary uptown destination.”

Lou & Choo’s Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

