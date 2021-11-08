Fantastic Pocono Mountain Resorts for Foodies

Are you looking forward to a winter getaway to the Pocono Mountains this year? While there are many excellent resorts for which the region is famous, if the food scene is essential to where you decide to stay, you'll want to consider these delicious destinations.

Skytop Lodge

1 Skytop Drive | Skytop, PA 18357 | 855-345-7759

The Skytop Lodge. Skytop Lodge

The Skytop Lodge is one of the most revered luxury resorts in the Pocono Mountains. A member of Historic Hotels of America since 2000, the property opened in 1928 and has hosted guests for over 90 years. Whether you're booking for a special occasion or simply to get away among the pristine surroundings of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, you are in for a treat! Skytop Lodge offers a variety of palate-pleasing options amid an idyllic setting. Fans of fine contemporary Italian cuisine will love The Lakeview, which offers breathtaking views of Skytop's lakes and its award-winning golf course. The Windsor offers a classic farm-to-table dining experience next to the Lodge's immaculate gardens for the more discriminating diner. The Taproom offers a casual, bistro-style menu with a full-service bar. The Library Lounge is an elegant spot to settle down with a good book by the fireplace while sipping a cocktail or glass of wine. Grab a coffee drink from The Corner Roast or an ice cream sundae at The Market.

Kalahari Resorts

250 Kalahari Blvd. | Pocono Manor, PA 18349 | 877-525-2427

Kalahari Resorts in the Poconos. Kalahari Resorts

Kalahari Resorts in the Pocono Mountains is super family-friendly, but it also offers world-class dining for foodies of all ages. Pack up the kids and head to Kalahari for fun, knowing even the pickiest eater will find something good to eat here. For the ultimate in decadence, though, the Double Cut Grill is a classic steakhouse offering an ultra upscale menu. You (and the kids) can truly indulge in your fine dining fantasy here with enhanced signature steaks, chops, seafood, sides to die for, and divine desserts. The ultimate extravagance is the Chilled Seafood Platter, which will set you back $145. After you pick your jaw up off the floor, just do it! It contains a considerable portion of oysters, jumbo shrimp, lobster, and lump crab with wakame salad and luxurious accompaniments. YOLO, so go ahead, treat yourself! Or scale it back with other delicious options such as the B-Lux Grill & Bar, Café Mirage, Sortino's Italian Kitchen, or The Pizza Pub. Whatever you get up to at Kalahari, all of your cravings, from coffee to sweets, from simple to fancy, will be covered.

French Manor Inn & Spa

50 Huntingdon Drive | South Sterling, PA 18445 | 570-676-3244

The French Manor Inn in the Poconos. The French Manor Inn

As you may know, the Pocono region is known as the honeymoon capital of the USA, renowned for its romantic destinations where couples can escape and be enchanted by each other and the surroundings. The French Manor Inn bed & breakfast is the complete package for an immersive romantic retreat. Want a spa treatment? Check. Want an indoor pool? Check. Want an exquisite culinary experience? Check again! The restaurant at the French Manor Inn specializes in fancy dining with classic French cuisine. Escargot, duck, Bouillabaise, cassoulet, and French pastries are expected highlights on the French-forward menu. Whether you're dining by one of the two massive fireplaces or candlelight, you're in for an exciting epicurean treat here.

Stroudsmoor Country Inn

257 Stroudsmoor Road | Stroudsburg, PA 18360 | 570-421-6431

The Stroudsmoor Country Inn in the Poconos. The Stroudsmoor Country Inn

According to its website, the Stroudsmoor Country Inn is a charming boutique hotel located in the picturesque Pocono Mountains just south of Stroudsburg, PA. This full-service inn offers many luxury amenities, including a fine dining restaurant. The restaurant offers many a la carte items for lunch and dinner, but where it shines exceptionally bright is the nightly specials. Friday nights hosts a seafood celebration filled with Mediterranean and Italian delicacies during the "Feast of the Sea" buffet. Saturday's Grand Buffet is the crown jewel of the Stroudsmoor experience, where you can satiate any craving with carving boards, several entree selections, a soup and salad bar, many kinds of pasta, freshly baked bread, and so much more. While the inn has your continental breakfast covered, the Sunday Champagne & Caviar Brunch is NOT to be missed. If you're looking for a rejuvenating getaway with delicious meals from sun-up to sun-down, this is the place for you.

The Shawnee Inn on the Delaware River

100 Shawnee Inn Drive | Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356 | 800-742-9633

The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in the Poconos. The Shawnee Inn

The historic Shawnee Inn on the Delaware River has you covered no matter your outdoor recreation proclivity: golf, skiing, hiking, axe throwing, golf cart tours, lawn games, and more. Once you've got the physical activities out of your system, it's time to dine and unwind! Fortunately, there are a few options. The River Room is your call for fine-casual dining featuring everything from casual handhelds to pasta dishes and steak, seafood, and chops. The Gem and Keystone Tavern will fit the bill if something more casual and relaxed is your speed. The ShawneeCraft Brewery & Taproom will please craft beer lovers, and the Buckwood Bakery & Cafe will help you start your day. If food, fermentation, fun, and frolic are on your Pocono getaway agenda, the Shawnee Inn is for you.

The Lodge at Woodloch

109 River Birch Lane | Hawley, PA 18428 | 800-966-3562

The Lodge at Woodloch in the Poconos. The Lodge at Woodloch

The Lodge at Woodloch is another Pocono destination with every comfort or desire ready and waiting for you. If you're looking for an all-inclusive wellness vacation, this is it. Once you've enjoyed the many outdoor activities available within or nearby the compound, once you've pampered yourself and calmed your body, mind, and spirit in the spa, you'll want to refuel in style. Nature-loving foodies will especially enjoy dining among the treetops with gourmet dishes, fine wine, and inventive cocktails at TREE Restaurant. Home cooks will love learning new cooking techniques during a chef-led cooking demonstration. The Lodge also offers a private gourmand picnic lunch-to-go, which guests can reserve and enjoy on the immaculate resort grounds.

Mount Airy Casino & Resort

312 Woodland Road | Mount Pocono, PA 18344 | 877-682-4791

Mount Airy Casino, Resort, and Spa in the Poconos. Mount Airy Casino

If casinos are your thing, Mount Airy Casino & Resort should be on your list. Casinos are infamous for having great restaurants. High rollers want to eat well, and who could blame them. The Mount Airy Casino & Resort opened in 2007 and has attracted hungry gamblers for over 14 years. Italian steakhouse Bistecca by Il Mulino is the more refined dining option here, offering steaks and chops, Italian specialties, seafood, and more. Don't forget the cocktails, craft beer, and wines by the glass. Go on, live the high life - you deserve it! Too rich for your blood? Check out Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen, Lucky 8 Noodle & Sushi Bar, or Pizza Montagna.

Whichever of these Pocono resorts you choose, you'll be treated to superb culinary experiences that will make your Pocono getaway worth it!

