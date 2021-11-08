Fantastic Pocono Mountain Resorts for Foodies

Marilyn Johnson

Are you looking forward to a winter getaway to the Pocono Mountains this year? While there are many excellent resorts for which the region is famous, if the food scene is essential to where you decide to stay, you'll want to consider these delicious destinations.

Skytop Lodge

1 Skytop Drive | Skytop, PA 18357 | 855-345-7759

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QC3lI_0cpIJK2n00
The Skytop Lodge.Skytop Lodge

The Skytop Lodge is one of the most revered luxury resorts in the Pocono Mountains. A member of Historic Hotels of America since 2000, the property opened in 1928 and has hosted guests for over 90 years. Whether you're booking for a special occasion or simply to get away among the pristine surroundings of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, you are in for a treat! Skytop Lodge offers a variety of palate-pleasing options amid an idyllic setting. Fans of fine contemporary Italian cuisine will love The Lakeview, which offers breathtaking views of Skytop's lakes and its award-winning golf course. The Windsor offers a classic farm-to-table dining experience next to the Lodge's immaculate gardens for the more discriminating diner. The Taproom offers a casual, bistro-style menu with a full-service bar. The Library Lounge is an elegant spot to settle down with a good book by the fireplace while sipping a cocktail or glass of wine. Grab a coffee drink from The Corner Roast or an ice cream sundae at The Market.

Kalahari Resorts

250 Kalahari Blvd. | Pocono Manor, PA 18349 | 877-525-2427

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MywKr_0cpIJK2n00
Kalahari Resorts in the Poconos.Kalahari Resorts

Kalahari Resorts in the Pocono Mountains is super family-friendly, but it also offers world-class dining for foodies of all ages. Pack up the kids and head to Kalahari for fun, knowing even the pickiest eater will find something good to eat here. For the ultimate in decadence, though, the Double Cut Grill is a classic steakhouse offering an ultra upscale menu. You (and the kids) can truly indulge in your fine dining fantasy here with enhanced signature steaks, chops, seafood, sides to die for, and divine desserts. The ultimate extravagance is the Chilled Seafood Platter, which will set you back $145. After you pick your jaw up off the floor, just do it! It contains a considerable portion of oysters, jumbo shrimp, lobster, and lump crab with wakame salad and luxurious accompaniments. YOLO, so go ahead, treat yourself! Or scale it back with other delicious options such as the B-Lux Grill & Bar, Café Mirage, Sortino's Italian Kitchen, or The Pizza Pub. Whatever you get up to at Kalahari, all of your cravings, from coffee to sweets, from simple to fancy, will be covered.

French Manor Inn & Spa

50 Huntingdon Drive | South Sterling, PA 18445 | 570-676-3244

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZqnC_0cpIJK2n00
The French Manor Inn in the Poconos.The French Manor Inn

As you may know, the Pocono region is known as the honeymoon capital of the USA, renowned for its romantic destinations where couples can escape and be enchanted by each other and the surroundings. The French Manor Inn bed & breakfast is the complete package for an immersive romantic retreat. Want a spa treatment? Check. Want an indoor pool? Check. Want an exquisite culinary experience? Check again! The restaurant at the French Manor Inn specializes in fancy dining with classic French cuisine. Escargot, duck, Bouillabaise, cassoulet, and French pastries are expected highlights on the French-forward menu. Whether you're dining by one of the two massive fireplaces or candlelight, you're in for an exciting epicurean treat here.

Stroudsmoor Country Inn

257 Stroudsmoor Road | Stroudsburg, PA 18360 | 570-421-6431

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wsVR_0cpIJK2n00
The Stroudsmoor Country Inn in the Poconos.The Stroudsmoor Country Inn

According to its website, the Stroudsmoor Country Inn is a charming boutique hotel located in the picturesque Pocono Mountains just south of Stroudsburg, PA. This full-service inn offers many luxury amenities, including a fine dining restaurant. The restaurant offers many a la carte items for lunch and dinner, but where it shines exceptionally bright is the nightly specials. Friday nights hosts a seafood celebration filled with Mediterranean and Italian delicacies during the "Feast of the Sea" buffet. Saturday's Grand Buffet is the crown jewel of the Stroudsmoor experience, where you can satiate any craving with carving boards, several entree selections, a soup and salad bar, many kinds of pasta, freshly baked bread, and so much more. While the inn has your continental breakfast covered, the Sunday Champagne & Caviar Brunch is NOT to be missed. If you're looking for a rejuvenating getaway with delicious meals from sun-up to sun-down, this is the place for you.

The Shawnee Inn on the Delaware River

100 Shawnee Inn Drive | Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356 | 800-742-9633

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Weng7_0cpIJK2n00
The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in the Poconos.The Shawnee Inn

The historic Shawnee Inn on the Delaware River has you covered no matter your outdoor recreation proclivity: golf, skiing, hiking, axe throwing, golf cart tours, lawn games, and more. Once you've got the physical activities out of your system, it's time to dine and unwind! Fortunately, there are a few options. The River Room is your call for fine-casual dining featuring everything from casual handhelds to pasta dishes and steak, seafood, and chops. The Gem and Keystone Tavern will fit the bill if something more casual and relaxed is your speed. The ShawneeCraft Brewery & Taproom will please craft beer lovers, and the Buckwood Bakery & Cafe will help you start your day. If food, fermentation, fun, and frolic are on your Pocono getaway agenda, the Shawnee Inn is for you.

The Lodge at Woodloch

109 River Birch Lane | Hawley, PA 18428 | 800-966-3562

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LW4q_0cpIJK2n00
The Lodge at Woodloch in the Poconos.The Lodge at Woodloch

The Lodge at Woodloch is another Pocono destination with every comfort or desire ready and waiting for you. If you're looking for an all-inclusive wellness vacation, this is it. Once you've enjoyed the many outdoor activities available within or nearby the compound, once you've pampered yourself and calmed your body, mind, and spirit in the spa, you'll want to refuel in style. Nature-loving foodies will especially enjoy dining among the treetops with gourmet dishes, fine wine, and inventive cocktails at TREE Restaurant. Home cooks will love learning new cooking techniques during a chef-led cooking demonstration. The Lodge also offers a private gourmand picnic lunch-to-go, which guests can reserve and enjoy on the immaculate resort grounds.

Mount Airy Casino & Resort

312 Woodland Road | Mount Pocono, PA 18344 | 877-682-4791

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41F9nw_0cpIJK2n00
Mount Airy Casino, Resort, and Spa in the Poconos.Mount Airy Casino

If casinos are your thing, Mount Airy Casino & Resort should be on your list. Casinos are infamous for having great restaurants. High rollers want to eat well, and who could blame them. The Mount Airy Casino & Resort opened in 2007 and has attracted hungry gamblers for over 14 years. Italian steakhouse Bistecca by Il Mulino is the more refined dining option here, offering steaks and chops, Italian specialties, seafood, and more. Don't forget the cocktails, craft beer, and wines by the glass. Go on, live the high life - you deserve it! Too rich for your blood? Check out Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen, Lucky 8 Noodle & Sushi Bar, or Pizza Montagna.

Whichever of these Pocono resorts you choose, you'll be treated to superb culinary experiences that will make your Pocono getaway worth it!

Where is your favorite foodie destination in the Poconos? Let me know in the comments!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
557 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

Celebrity Chefs Visit Wilmington for Dinner Series Benefiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition

The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG), Chef Tyler Akin, Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Delaware’s independent restaurants join the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) to announce IRC x Wilmington, a series of mission-driven dinners and experiences to benefit the neighborhood restaurant and bars across the country. IRC x Wilmington will occur from December through March with a suite of celebrity guest chefs cooking in partnership with some of Wilmington’s most esteemed independent restaurants including Bardea, La Fia, Le Cavalier, and Stitch House Brewery.

Read full story
New Hope, PA

Oldestone Takes Over Marsha Brown Restaurant in New Hope

Oldestone is a brand new restaurant in the legendary 1800s church that operated as world-famous Marsha Brown's for 18 years. Located at 15 South Main Street in New Hope, the new owners have given the Bucks County property a refresh from top to bottom.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Holiday Events at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting fun and festive events leading up to the holidays, including a holiday wine cheese & charcuterie pairing event, a kid-friendly cookie decorating event, and a 21 and over cocktail class.

Read full story
Delaware County, PA

Flight on Ice Coming to Newtown Square in Delaware County, PA

Break out those mittens, sweaters, and scarves, and get ready to lace up your skates! Flight on Ice is gliding into Delaware County with a giant outdoor ice skating rink and winter village that will pop-up in Newtown Square. Four Philadelphia region business partners and friends are bringing a festive winter village to Delaware County, next to Bonefish Grill, at 4889 West Chester Pike.

Read full story
East Norriton, PA

Crab Du Jour Now Open in East Norriton, PA

Crab Du Jour, located at 2800 Dekalb Pike in East Norriton, PA, is now open. Crab Du Jour in East Norriton, PA is Now Open.Crab Du Jour,. The Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar offers casual seafood dining in a fun, communal atmosphere perfect for friends and family. The Cajun-inspired eatery is known for fresh seafood boils (made for sharing) and an array of signature house-blended sauces to enhance the made-to-order experience. The menu features delicious starters like wings, Po-boys, chicken tenders, and seafood favorites such as fried fish, shrimp, crab, and oysters.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Saturday Returns to East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently-owned shops and restaurants in the bustling South Philadelphia neighborhood, is back for another fun-filled year of Small Business Saturday, an all-day affair with a plethora of retailers, service providers, and restaurants offering can’t miss specials, sidewalk sales, and pop-up events on Saturday, November 27.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Morimoto Philadelphia to Host 20th Anniversary Omakase Event

Morimoto, the flagship restaurant of award-winning Chef Masaharu Morimoto in partnership with STARR Restaurants, is soon to celebrate its 20 year anniversary in Philadelphia. To commemorate the milestone occasion and celebrate its history, the restaurant will host an exclusive ticketed dinner on November 13, 2021, featuring a special omakase tasting menu experience alongside an appearance and cooking demonstration from Chef Morimoto himself.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Lou & Choo’s Lounge, a Hunting Park Staple, Gets a New Chef and an Inventive New Menu

Lou & Choo’s Lounge, located at 2101 W. Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia, has brought in a new chef and introduced a new menu which is now available at the legendary uptown bar and lounge owned by Tracy Hardy and his wife Jennifer Gomez-Hardy, Esq.

Read full story
15 comments
Baltimore, MD

Christmas Village Returns to Baltimore's Inner Harbor with Ferris Wheel, Christmas Tower, and New Carousel

Christmas Village will sail back into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in 2021. After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, Charm City’s beloved holiday tradition is ready to transform West Shore Park (501 Light Street) into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market. Christmas Village will open early with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, 2021, to offer the opportunity of a sneak peek for visitors. After the preview weekend, Christmas Village will follow its annual tradition, opening during regular hours for the season starting on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 through Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021.

Read full story
6 comments
Croydon, PA

Croydon, PA’s Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. Unveils New Logo and Announces Forthcoming Rebrand

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company was Bucks County’s first production brewery when they first opened their doors nearly 10 years ago, and today, they’re unveiling a new logo and forthcoming rebrand to celebrate that milestone. Fans of the brewery will notice the new logo at the brewery’s 3 taprooms and on new merchandise launching the week of Thanksgiving. All new can art and packaging will begin hitting shelves in early 2022 to kick off their 10th anniversary.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

High Street Philly Launches High Street Dinner Party

High Street Hospitality Group has launched the High Street Dinner Party, a weekly Saturday dinner pop-up at beloved High Street Philly (formerly High Street on Market) located at 101 South 9th Street inside of The Franklin Building.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Hook & Master, a New Chicago-Style Pizzeria and Tiki Lounge from Iron Chef Jose Garces, is Now Open in Fishtown

James Beard Award-Winning and Iron ChefJose Garces is expanding his Philadelphia-area restaurant portfolio with the opening of Hook & Master, a Chicago-style pizzeria-meets-tiki bar with a nautical theme. In collaboration with Chef Steven Seibel, the menu features seafood small plate dishes, and a variety of pizzas – ranging from the thin and crispy Chicago Tavern Style pizza to Pan-Style pizza with a thick mozzarella cheese crust, and also includes 16 different Brooklyn-style pizzas.

Read full story
Oaks, PA

The 10th Annual Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival Returns to Oaks, PA in December

The 10th Annual Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, to spread pre-holiday cheer on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Valley Forge Beer & Cider FestivalStarfish Junction.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Auction for Dog Houses Decorated by Main Line Designers Kicks Off at White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills, PA

Main Line Artist Jay McClellan along with local decorators and designers has created 9 unique dog houses that will be auctioned off online to benefit an array of local not-for-profit organizations. The doghouses will be on tour for viewing throughout the area in November. The event will kick off on Wednesday, November 10 at 2 pm at White Dog Cafe Glen Mills, 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills with a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pizzeria Vetri to Open in King of Prussia Town Center

Later this year, Pizzeria Vetri will return to King of Prussia with a new space in the King of Prussia Town Center. The 2,000 square foot establishment will feature 96 seats across beautifully-designed indoor and outdoor spaces.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

REX at The Royal Grand Opens in the Historic Royal Theatre on South Street

Restaurateur Jill Weber and her hospitality group Sojourn Philly are thrilled to announce the grand opening of REX at The Royal, Philadelphia’s newest destination for elevated Southern fare housed in the historic and recently rejuvenated Royal Theater, once celebrated as a locus of Black American culture, at 1524 South Street in Philadelphia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

HipCityVeg Opens First NYC Location

After making it through the most challenging period imaginable for restaurants with all locations intact, and now hitting record sales, HipCityVeg, the plant-based fast-casual restaurant group based in Philadelphia, is resuming its aggressive growth strategy this fall, adding 8 locations by February. The company currently has locations throughout the Philadelphia area, where it is adding 3 locations, and in Washington, DC, where it is adding 2 stores.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Royal Boucherie in Old City Launches New Negroni Bar and Relaunches Happy Hour

As temperatures fall, Royal Boucherie, Old City’s atmospheric and lively neighborhood bar and restaurant, is right on time with its new Negroni Bar—a cold-weather riff on this summer’s über-popular Spritzer Bar. The setup is similar, but flavors are flipped and couldn’t be more perfect for cooler temperatures and fall/winter imbibing. Additionally, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Royal Boucherie has brought back Happy Hour.

Read full story
Whitehall, PA

Bravo! Italian Kitchen Reopens in Whitehall, PA

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has reopened in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, at Lehigh Valley Mall. The restaurant's new owner, Earl Enterprises, is excited to reopen the beloved restaurant, saving jobs and recommitting to serving their community in the process. The restaurant is open Wednesday – Mondays from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM, serving in-restaurant dining, outdoor dining, TO GO, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy