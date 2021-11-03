High Street Philly Launches High Street Dinner Party

High Street Hospitality Group has launched the High Street Dinner Party, a weekly Saturday dinner pop-up at beloved High Street Philly (formerly High Street on Market) located at 101 South 9th Street inside of The Franklin Building.

Known for its breads, pastries, and sandwiches, High Street has been evolving a robust dinner service since its move from Market Street to Washington Square West with house-made pizzas and seasonal handmade pasta. Now, folks can experience all that High Street has to offer via its new exclusive Dinner Party experience. Starting November 13, groups of up to six people will have the exclusive opportunity to experience a private, locally sourced, and chef-driven menu from High Street’s talented Chef Christina McKeough.

The five-course menu will include a tablescape of sharable small plates, choice of handmade pasta or sourdough pizza, off-menu dishes like braised short ribs, and semolina gnocchi, buttery steamed clams with grilled bread, and duck confit with juniper lentils and leeks. A seasonal High Street dessert will finish the meal, and thoughtfully selected wines will complement each course. Non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Reservations for the new High Street Table are available via Tock for 7:15 PM seatings every Saturday now through December 18. The Dinner Party experience is $600 per ticket, which includes a table for up to six guests, dinner, drinks, and gratuity.

High Street Philly is a fast-casual concept beloved for chef-driven sandwiches on long-fermented bread made from local grains and pastries relocated amid the pandemic with a refreshed emphasis on hand-made pastas and sourdough pizzas.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.