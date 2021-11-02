Hook & Master, a New Chicago-Style Pizzeria and Tiki Lounge from Iron Chef Jose Garces, is Now Open in Fishtown

James Beard Award-Winning and Iron Chef Jose Garces is expanding his Philadelphia-area restaurant portfolio with the opening of Hook & Master, a Chicago-style pizzeria-meets-tiki bar with a nautical theme. In collaboration with Chef Steven Seibel, the menu features seafood small plate dishes, and a variety of pizzas – ranging from the thin and crispy Chicago Tavern Style pizza to Pan-Style pizza with a thick mozzarella cheese crust, and also includes 16 different Brooklyn-style pizzas.

Hook & Master in Fishtown is now open Hook & Master

“I’m excited about this newest venture and to see our dreams and initial vision for Hook & Master become reality,” said Chef Jose Garces. “Growing up in Chicago, I’ve always dreamed of opening a Chicago-style pizza concept. We found the space and I met chef Steve Seibel and immediately knew this was going to be something special. I’m very proud of the eclectic yet finely curated menu we’ve put together, along with the unique culinary experience Hook & Master provides.”

The menu features small plates such as the Kanpachi with yuzu, jalapeno, cilantro aioli, and wasabi sesame seed, Grilled Octopus with garbanzo puree, cherry tomatoes, hot paprika oil and crispy chickpeas, Charred Broccolini in a lemon honey vinaigrette with pickled chile and parmesan cream, and more. The pizza menu includes the Tavern Style & Chicago Pan pizzas, with your choice of a wide selection of standard and premium toppings, and 16 Brooklyn specialty pies created to give you the perfect bite every time. And for those guests that want to try their own hand at building a Brooklyn pie, they are welcome to modify the traditional red or white cheese pizza with an assortment of toppings.

Chicago-style Pizza at Hook & Master in Fishtown Hook & Master

Located at the corner of Second and Master Streets in Philadelphia’s Olde Kensington neighborhood, the restaurant has a pizza takeout window and first-floor bar and small lounge that seats 25 people, with a tiki-inspired upstairs bar and lounge that seats 45 people. Hook & Master is open for takeout from the pizza window and officially opens for dine-in Friday, October 29, for dinner only. The takeout menu is currently limited to pizzas, salads, broccolini, and arancini.

Hook & Master’s bar program was created by mixologist Shannon Mustipher, author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails. The cocktails at Hook and Master are inspired by Mustipher’s desire to offer Philadelphia a drinking experience that is a mix of the easy-going and esoteric, in a fun atmosphere where pizza is given a similar treatment. “There is a little bit of everything for everyone here, and I am excited to see it evolve,” said Mustipher. “These drinks were designed to offer both comfort and escape from the cares of the day-to-day grind, punctuated with moments of celebration and delight."

The nautical-style restaurant was designed by Bridget McMullin and The McMullin Design Group to evoke a dark and moody, “under the sea” vibe on the first floor that evolves into a tropical island vibe on the second floor. The design goal was to evoke fun - after being cooped up for so long, McMullin wanted people to crave being in a fun and vibrant environment.

And coming Spring 2022, the restaurant will also offer a 40-seat outdoor area, dubbed “Octopus Garden,” as well as sidewalk cafe seating along the Master Street sidewalk.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.