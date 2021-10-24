Whitehall, PA

Bravo! Italian Kitchen Reopens in Whitehall, PA

Marilyn Johnson

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has reopened in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, at Lehigh Valley Mall. The restaurant's new owner, Earl Enterprises, is excited to reopen the beloved restaurant, saving jobs and recommitting to serving their community in the process. The restaurant is open Wednesday – Mondays from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM, serving in-restaurant dining, outdoor dining, TO GO, curbside pickup, and delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9J4h_0cbCSFsF00
Bravo! Italian Kitchen Reopens in at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall, PASimon Property Group

Bravo! Italian Kitchen's menu features fresh, made-from-scratch recipes and Tuscan-inspired dishes. The combination of great food, great atmosphere, and top-notch service has made Bravo! a family experience for all ages to enjoy.

The restaurant has also resumed the beloved Happy Hour regularly attended by local residents, Daily Meal Deals, and catering. Bravo! Italian Kitchen is also excited to be debuting a new Sunday Brunch with specialties like the Tuscan Sausage Scrambler, Garden Veggie Scrambler, and Bistecca All Romano. Brunch cocktails are also joining the Sunday lineup, including White Peach Sangria, Sangria Rosa, Peach Bellini, and Caffe Italiano.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen embraces the Italian Mediterranean way of joyful cooking, dining, and living passed down for generations. Drawing inspiration from the renowned Amalfi Coast, the restaurant relies on recipes that feature handpicked ingredients to prepare exceptional dishes made from scratch. The menu emphasizes the use of classic regional staples such as fresh lemons, stone-pressed extra virgin olive oil, Mediterranean olives, and vine-ripened tomatoes. From seafood to pasta to pizza complemented by a selection of house wines, BRAVO! promises guests chef-crafted dishes that delicately balance flavors and textures to create meals that transport them to the Italian countryside for an unmatched dining experience.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area based food and travel writer focusing on the food scenes in the Greater Philadelphia region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
345 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Hook & Master, a New Chicago-Style Pizzeria and Tiki Lounge from Iron Chef Jose Garces, is Now Open in Fishtown

James Beard Award-Winning and Iron ChefJose Garces is expanding his Philadelphia-area restaurant portfolio with the opening of Hook & Master, a Chicago-style pizzeria-meets-tiki bar with a nautical theme. In collaboration with Chef Steven Seibel, the menu features seafood small plate dishes, and a variety of pizzas – ranging from the thin and crispy Chicago Tavern Style pizza to Pan-Style pizza with a thick mozzarella cheese crust, and also includes 16 different Brooklyn-style pizzas.

Read full story
Oaks, PA

The 10th Annual Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival Returns to Oaks, PA in December

The 10th Annual Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, to spread pre-holiday cheer on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Valley Forge Beer & Cider FestivalStarfish Junction.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Auction for Dog Houses Decorated by Main Line Designers Kicks Off at White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills, PA

Main Line Artist Jay McClellan along with local decorators and designers has created 9 unique dog houses that will be auctioned off online to benefit an array of local not-for-profit organizations. The doghouses will be on tour for viewing throughout the area in November. The event will kick off on Wednesday, November 10 at 2 pm at White Dog Cafe Glen Mills, 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills with a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pizzeria Vetri to Open in King of Prussia Town Center

Later this year, Pizzeria Vetri will return to King of Prussia with a new space in the King of Prussia Town Center. The 2,000 square foot establishment will feature 96 seats across beautifully-designed indoor and outdoor spaces.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

REX at The Royal Grand Opens in the Historic Royal Theatre on South Street

Restaurateur Jill Weber and her hospitality group Sojourn Philly are thrilled to announce the grand opening of REX at The Royal, Philadelphia’s newest destination for elevated Southern fare housed in the historic and recently rejuvenated Royal Theater, once celebrated as a locus of Black American culture, at 1524 South Street in Philadelphia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

HipCityVeg Opens First NYC Location

After making it through the most challenging period imaginable for restaurants with all locations intact, and now hitting record sales, HipCityVeg, the plant-based fast-casual restaurant group based in Philadelphia, is resuming its aggressive growth strategy this fall, adding 8 locations by February. The company currently has locations throughout the Philadelphia area, where it is adding 3 locations, and in Washington, DC, where it is adding 2 stores.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Royal Boucherie in Old City Launches New Negroni Bar and Relaunches Happy Hour

As temperatures fall, Royal Boucherie, Old City’s atmospheric and lively neighborhood bar and restaurant, is right on time with its new Negroni Bar—a cold-weather riff on this summer’s über-popular Spritzer Bar. The setup is similar, but flavors are flipped and couldn’t be more perfect for cooler temperatures and fall/winter imbibing. Additionally, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Royal Boucherie has brought back Happy Hour.

Read full story
Bala Cynwyd, PA

Lark at Ironworks in Bala Cynwyd Opens

Celebrated restaurateurs Fia Berisha (formerly Elements, Mistral) and Nicholas Elmi (Laurel, In the Valley) of BE Hospitality and The Landing Kitchen are pleased to announce the opening of a sister restaurant, Lark, in partnership with Penn Group.

Read full story

Old York Cellars and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Launch the Darryl Mack Cellars Wine Collection

Old York Cellars, one of the oldest vineyards in the Garden State, has formed a new partnership with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, a founding member of pioneer rap group Run-DMC. As a result of this partnership, Old York Cellars will be offering a new collection of custom-labeled wines, called Darryl Mack Cellars, alongside chocolates and baked goods prepared by local bakers and chocolatiers, and curated by Darryl.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

DIG To Open at SHOP PENN Retail District in University City

Dig, a multi-city, multi-format restaurant group with a core focus on vegetable-forward cooking will open a new fast-casual restaurant located at the University of Pennsylvania in early 2022. The new University City location, a 2,700 square foot space spanning two floors at 140 S. 36th Street, will be Dig’s second in Philadelphia, in addition to their Center City spot.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

BIPOC Chef-Driven Guard House Cafe Opens at The Frankford Arsenal in Bridesburg

Chef-Owner Khoran Horn and Chef-Partner Matthew Gansert are pleased to announce the opening of the Guard House Cafe, a chef-driven cafe and community hub. Named for its location on the Frankford Arsenal campus, a former U.S. Army ammunition plant, Guard House is the sole restaurant concept on the reimagined multi-use property boasting creative spaces, workout studios, and even two schools. The cafe will open at 7 AM on October 18 and will operate Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 3:30 PM moving forward at 2275 Bridge Street, Building 101.

Read full story
2 comments
Beach Haven, NJ

Where to Eat, Drink & Stay on Long Beach Island in the Off-Season

Everybody rushes "down the shore" during the summer, but that's not for us. After summer, we prefer visiting the Jersey Shore when the "shoobies" and "Benny's" have all gone home. We're just not fans of crowds, waiting in lines, fighting for parking spaces, etc. We're also not sun-worshipping beach-lovers either. Don't get it wrong, we love walking on the beach and dipping our toes in the water, but with very fair, pale skin quite prone to burning, it makes being out in the hot sun not so fun! The sun and we do not get along. And among other reasons, we're just not fans of the summertime. Nope.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria Opens this Friday in Northern Liberties with Free Pizza Slices

Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria in Northern Liberties[[Photo: Eddy Marenco]]. Glu Hospitality partners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu will debut Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria this Friday, October 15th, at 1033 N. 2nd Street. The two side-by-side restaurants will debut in the heart of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, in the former home of Darling's Diner and Wahlburgers, next to the Piazza.

Read full story

Three Towns in the Poconos to Visit for Good Food & Drink While Leaf-Peeping

Now that Autumn is here, you might be thinking about traveling to catch the fall foliage and go leaf-peeping. The Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania is a fall wonderland famous for its resorts, outdoor adventures, and fun things to do for the whole family in all four seasons. But did you know that the Pocono region has a unique and increasingly diverse food scene, too?

Read full story
12 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will Return to FDR Park in 2022

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has announced the location, dates, and theme for its highly anticipated 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. “In Full Bloom” will take place in South Philadelphia’s Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park (FDR Park) from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

BLDG39 at the Arsenal in Bridesburg Opens After Preservation Renovations

BLDG39 at the Arsenal is a new indoor/outdoor event venue located at 5401 Tacony Street in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood. After renovations to preserve this historic industrial building, it operates as an event space and a co-working commissary kitchen for local caterers and food trucks.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jose Garces Opens Buena Onda Virtual Restaurant in DC, Plans for National Expansion

Chef Jose Garces returns to Washington, DC with the debut of Buena Onda virtual restaurant, set to open on Friday, September 24, 2021. Tacos from Buena Onda in Washington, DCMichael Persico.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

American Vegan Center Opens in Philadelphia

The American Vegan Society (AVS), the longest-running vegan organization in the United States, has just opened a storefront office and cultural center in Philadelphia. The American Vegan Center is now open at 17 N. 2nd Street in Old City PhiladelphiaAmerican Vegan Society.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk Offers Oktoberfest and Fall Festivities

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) offers a calendar of Oktoberfest-themed festivities with seasonal food and libations at its PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk. With fall colors, cool weather, hearty eats, and warm drinks, the Pop Up Garden in Manayunk celebrates fall at this urban oasis.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy