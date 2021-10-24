Bravo! Italian Kitchen Reopens in Whitehall, PA

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has reopened in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, at Lehigh Valley Mall. The restaurant's new owner, Earl Enterprises, is excited to reopen the beloved restaurant, saving jobs and recommitting to serving their community in the process. The restaurant is open Wednesday – Mondays from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM, serving in-restaurant dining, outdoor dining, TO GO, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen's menu features fresh, made-from-scratch recipes and Tuscan-inspired dishes. The combination of great food, great atmosphere, and top-notch service has made Bravo! a family experience for all ages to enjoy.

The restaurant has also resumed the beloved Happy Hour regularly attended by local residents, Daily Meal Deals, and catering. Bravo! Italian Kitchen is also excited to be debuting a new Sunday Brunch with specialties like the Tuscan Sausage Scrambler, Garden Veggie Scrambler, and Bistecca All Romano. Brunch cocktails are also joining the Sunday lineup, including White Peach Sangria, Sangria Rosa, Peach Bellini, and Caffe Italiano.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen embraces the Italian Mediterranean way of joyful cooking, dining, and living passed down for generations. Drawing inspiration from the renowned Amalfi Coast, the restaurant relies on recipes that feature handpicked ingredients to prepare exceptional dishes made from scratch. The menu emphasizes the use of classic regional staples such as fresh lemons, stone-pressed extra virgin olive oil, Mediterranean olives, and vine-ripened tomatoes. From seafood to pasta to pizza complemented by a selection of house wines, BRAVO! promises guests chef-crafted dishes that delicately balance flavors and textures to create meals that transport them to the Italian countryside for an unmatched dining experience.

