Chef Jose Garces Opens Buena Onda Virtual Restaurant in DC, Plans for National Expansion

Chef Jose Garces returns to Washington, DC with the debut of Buena Onda virtual restaurant, set to open on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Tacos from Buena Onda in Washington, DC Michael Persico

Washington, DC's Buena Onda ghost kitchen is the first to roll out as part of a national expansion, following the brand's success as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Philadelphia, PA. For the launch, Garces teams up with award-winning DC food service and hospitality company SuperFd and Executive Chef/Owner Robert Wood.

Buena Onda and its story date back to 2015, when Garces launched his first-ever fast-casual restaurant in Philadelphia, PA. At the time, Buena Onda represented the 19th concept for the growing Garces collection of restaurants. The menu was designed to be Chef's ode to fish tacos and chill vibes, with inspiration taken from Baja peninsula’s culture, seafood shacks, and taquerías.

From the early days to the DC launch, Buena Onda continues to sustainably source fish in partnership with Seafood Watch. Buena Onda is also committed to playing an active and supporting role in all the communities where Garces operates. Twenty-five cents from every guacamole and bottled water purchase are donated to the Garces Foundation. Founded in 2012, the Garces Foundation is an IRS registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises funds to provide Philadelphia’s immigrant community access to the care and education they need.

"DC offers some of the best food offerings in the nation," said Garces. "I’m thrilled to introduce my fast-casual concept, Buena Onda, into this dynamic market. Inspired by surf towns along the Mexican coastline, this delivery-only restaurant features a menu focused heavily on seafood. Options such as shrimp and fish tacos, alongside more classic options, ensure every palette will leave pleased. We can’t wait to bring our signature 'good vibes and great food' to DC!"

For the launch menu, Buena will offer a little slice of Baja, Mexico in every delivery order. All dishes average in price around $3.00 to $11.00. The house specialty is Fish Tacos, featuring Atlantic Mahi Mahi and Jumbo Pacific Shrimp.

Buena Bowls from Buena Onda in Washington, DC Michael Persico

Delivery will launch across all major delivery platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats, with a delivery radius that extends across the DC metro area, varying by each individual app.

Buena Onda will offer lunch and dinner service, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

For more about Buena Onda and the opening menu, visit www.buenaondatacos.com.