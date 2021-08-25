Five Guys is Setting Up Shop in University City this Fall

Five Guys will be serving its popular burgers, fries, and shakes in its newest Philadelphia location at 3714 Spruce Street, anticipated to open in late Fall of 2021, announced Penn’s Division of Facilities & Real Estate Services. The new University City spot – a 2,296 square foot space – will be Five Guys’ fourth store in the city.

Five Guys has been a Washington, D.C., area favorite since 1986 when Jerry and Janie Murrell advised their five sons to "Start a business or go to college.” The business route won out, and shortly thereafter, the Murrell family proceeded to open up a carry-out burger joint in Arlington, Virginia. Since then, Five Guys has expanded and franchised throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with University City becoming one of the latest spots setting up shop. With more than 1,700 restaurants, Five Guys has become a customer favorite worldwide.

“We are so excited to open a Five Guys on Spruce Street on the University of Pennsylvania campus,” said Molly Catalano, Chief Marketing Officer for Five Guys. “We look forward to serving our burgers, fries, and shakes to students, faculty, staff, and neighbors.”

Over the past 30 years, the Murrell family perfected their simple system for a dining experience that many can enjoy. Five Guys is the place to get a fresh, juicy burger with all the toppings you can stuff between fresh-baked buns. They pride themselves on serving ingredients hand-prepped daily, only the freshest ground beef (there are no freezers at locations), as well as fresh-cut French fries, double-cooked in pure peanut oil.

With over 250,000 ways to customize your burger, more than 1,000 milkshake combinations, and peanuts served. At the same time you wait, Five Guys is committed to serving our community a satisfying and made-to-order meal with each visit.

“Penn is always looking to add popular retail offerings to the district and enhance our eclectic mix of local and national dining options around campus,” said Ed Datz, Penn’s Executive Director of Real Estate. “Five Guys is a brand recognized for delivering on its fresh food experience and customized menu. We are excited that they have chosen our University City neighborhood to open up their next restaurant.”

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news and travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.