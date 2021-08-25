Cannstatter 149th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 4 - 6, 2021

The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival will be held September 4-6, 2021, at Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein in Northeast Philadelphia. Attended annually by 12,000 visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will be another “Oktoberfest-styled Extravaganza” celebrating German food, music, and fun over three days. The event will enforce all government-mandated COVID protection protocols.

Held every year since 1873, the Cannstatter Volksfest is a Labor Day Weekend tradition celebrated by generations of Philadelphians. Visitors will enjoy German and American beers and wines. A wide range of authentic German food will be available such as Bratwurst, Leberkäse, Schnitzel, Maultaschen, and Kassler Rippchen, along with tasty American staples such as hamburgers, hotdogs, French fries, grilled chicken, and potato pancakes.

The Cannstatter’s iconic 3-story tall “Fruchtsäule” (“fruit column”) will be decorated with real fruits and vegetables. The column, which celebrates the bounty of the year, takes over a week to build by countless volunteers and is the emblem of the Cannstatter Volksfest.

The Heimatklaenge Band and the MountainXpress will provide live musical entertainment. Decked out in Lederhosen and Dirndls, award-winning troupe GTV Almrausch will perform traditional folk dances. The family-friendly environment has rides and activities for kids of all ages. Vendors will offer a wide range of locally sourced and imported German crafts, authentic clothing, and gifts.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $10 for one day, $15 for a two-day pass, and $20 for all three days. The Volksfest is the primary fundraiser for the Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein. All proceeds from the event benefit the club and the wide range of local organizations, charities, and causes that the club supports.

Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein's Park is located at 9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA. The event will be open on Saturday 9/4 and Sunday 9/5 from 12:00 – 10:00 PM and 12:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday 9/6. Free parking is available at the Cannstatter, the schoolyard across the street, and the Associated Polish Home on 9150 Academy Road.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news and travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.