Vote for Best Empanada in Atlantic City's Chelsea Neighborhood During Month of September

In September, Empanada lovers are invited to try the Chelsea neighborhood of Atlantic City's best during the 2nd Annual Empanada Challenge. The Atlantic City Development Corporation (ACDevco) and Chelsea Economic Development Corporation (Chelsea EDC) encourage locals and visitors alike to support local businesses and immerse themselves in the city's cultural diversity at ten neighborhood restaurants that will be serving empanadas all month long.

The 2nd Annual Empanada Challenge in Chelsea, Atlantic City, NJ Chelsea Economic Development Corporation

During September, Empanada voters need to buy and taste an empanada from two or more (or all ten) of the participating restaurants, then cast their vote for their favorite at the Chelsea EDC website.

Participating restaurants include: Boom Food Market, Chismosa’s Kitchen at Celebrity Corner, El Gran Chalan, El Patron Restaurant & Bar, Lenox Café, Mexico Restaurant & Bar, Mr. Taco, Queens, Rincón Catracho, and Sabor Salvadoreno.

Also planned for this year is a winner’s event with local chefs such as Cookie Till, Pam Green, and Elvis Cavidad, judging the empanadas for best presentation, best filling, best crust, and best overall taste.

Ethnic restaurants have always contributed to the energy and vitality of this neighborhood in Atlantic City. These local businesses are well known in the Chelsea neighborhood; The organizers are hopeful the 2nd Annual Empanada Challenge will introduce people from throughout the region to the International Food District of Chelsea. The Empanada Challenge contestants reflect the neighborhood's multicultural diversity and the flavors and customs of El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Peru, Honduras, and Colombia.

Other top priorities for the Chelsea community include beautification, safety, homeownership, youth programming and recreation, and better-paying jobs. The Chelsea Neighborhood Plan opens doors for grant funding.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news and travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.