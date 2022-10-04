Social entrepreneurship as a tool for achieving sustainable development goals

Social business

Purpose and principle of social entrepreneurship were determined; the peculiarities of social enterprise management are revealed; criteria for evaluating the effectiveness of social enterprise management are characterized: Ukrainian and foreign experience; the general characteristic of activity "Good Bread from Good People" is resulted; the analysis of the external environment of the enterprise is carried out; an assessment of the effectiveness of the management of the bakery "Good Bread from Good People"; the directions of harmonization of social and commercial purposes of activity of the investigated enterprise are considered; the main directions of improving the management efficiency of the bakery "Good bread from good people" are substantiated.

In order for social enterprises to become full participants in socio-economic relations for the production and sale of social benefits, a professional approach to management is needed. The author proposes to use project management tools in the management of social enterprises. As an effective mechanism for managing social projects, the author proposes to consider Agile management. Agile technologies involve the same tasks as traditional project management. However, the difference is that the project is divided into iterations - "sprints", and throughout the project is tested to identify the problem immediately, avoid inefficient use of resources and get the result that is most needed by the end user. Such properties of Agile management as flexibility, readiness for change, humanity, focus on the end result, become the key to successful implementation of social projects.

Currently, the concept of "social entrepreneurship" is often mentioned. However, despite the growing popularity of social entrepreneurship in the world, in the scientific literature it is not always possible to find a holistic approach to the study of the essence and problems of this field or knowledge, as a result, to face a number of discussions related to the interpretation of the phenomenon.

Different areas and concepts

Social entrepreneurship includes two main areas: social and economic, based on this, a large number of different interpretations of social entrepreneurship have appeared in modern society.

In economic literature at the present stage, there are a large number of definitions of the concept of "social entrepreneurship", but there are no clearly defined boundaries for this term. The difficulties of forming the concept of social entrepreneurship are associated with the creation of a theoretical basis on practical knowledge and analysis of existing cases. The lack of a generally accepted interpretation of the term and its boundaries leads to blurred boundaries between social entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship in the social sphere.