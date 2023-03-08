2 Americans discovered dead in Mexico, 2 others found alive

The bodies of two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was documented on video showing them caught in a cartel shootout were discovered Tuesday, according to officials. Two others who were abducted with them were discovered alive, one of whom was injured.

The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, did not specify the extent of the injured person's injuries.

As seen by an Associated Press journalist on Tuesday morning, the surviving Americans were transported to the border near Brownsville, Texas, in a convoy of Mexican ambulances and SUVs. It was unclear whether the corpses of the deceased were also being returned to the United States.

The vehicles were escorted down a long gravel road by Humvees, armored vehicles, state police, and National Guard trucks with mounted weapons.

The FBI stated on Sunday that it was conducting a joint search for the missing Americans with Mexican authorities. A relative of one of them stated on Monday that the group had traveled from South Carolina together so that one of them could receive a stomach tuck in the border city of Matamoros, where they were abducted on Friday.

Shortly after entering Mexico, they were apprehended in the city amidst fighting between rival cartel organizations. A video showed gunmen loading them into the back of a pickup vehicle.

According to officials, a Mexican woman also perished in Friday's crossfire.

The Americans were discovered in a rural area east of Matamoros known as Ejido Longoreo on their way to "Bagdad Beach" on the Gulf coast, according to a state official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case. Before dawn on Tuesday, authorities received word of their location.

During a morning news conference by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Villarreal verified the deaths by phone, stating that details about the four abducted Americans had been confirmed by prosecutors.

López Obrador stated that one suspect was detained.

"Those responsible will be discovered and punished," he said, referring to the arrests made in the 2019 murders of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens in Sonora near the U.S. border.

The president of Mexico complained about the sensationalist nature of the U.S. media's coverage of the missing Americans. "It's not true that when Hispanics are killed in the United States, they become as silent as mummies."

He stated, "It's very unfortunate that they (the U.S. government) have the right to demonstrate as they have." We deeply lament that this occurs in our nation.

The kidnapping exemplifies the years-long reign of terror in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel that frequently fight among themselves. In the midst of the violence, thousands of Mexicans have vanished in the state of Tamaulipas alone.

Photographs and videos taken during and immediately after the abduction on Friday show the white minivan of the Americans parked next to a vehicle that a witness said had collided with it. Almost immediately, several armed men wearing tactical vests and carrying assault rifles arrived in another vehicle to encircle the crime site.

They walked one of the Americans to a white pickup truck and dragged and loaded the remaining three, as terrified drivers sat in their cars in silence, praying not to attract their attention. Two of the victims did not appear to be moving.

The FBI had offered a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the capture of their abductors.