Single mom of three "fighting for her life" after South LA pursuit-crash

After a police pursuit in Florence, LA, a single mother of three remains in critical condition Sunday.

The LAPD reported it happened Thursday at 7:40 p.m. near Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street.

Yolanda Reyna was driving to the Los Temerarios concert in Inglewood when the pursuit suspect in a stolen black GMC pickup truck ran a red light on San Pedro Street and hit her car on Gage Avenue. Reyna was hospitalized in critical condition.

After evading a traffic stop near Florence Avenue and Main Street, LAPD began the pursuit.

A 40-year-old man and a passenger were arrested and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

"This could have happened to anyone because the suspects didn't care. Yolanda was badly hurt "GoFundMe for Reyna. "Yolanda has three children, including a 12-year-old. Yolanda was a single mother and sole provider for her 12-year-old son, so the money raised will go toward medical and other family expenses."

A San Fernando Valley police chase ended in a fatal two-car crash hours before this crash. The crash killed 19-year-old CSUN student Erick Barbosa-Guardado on his way home from a T.J. Maxx shift in Granada Hills. His aunt told FOX 11 he attended classes during the day and worked at the store at night.

Panorama City police pursuits killed two innocent bystanders three weeks ago. The pursuit suspect's truck crashed into 46-year-old Christopher Teagardin and 49-year-old Timothy Schultz's Honda Civic near Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street. Oscar De La Cruz, the suspect, was paroled. He faces two vehicular manslaughter charges, among others.