19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’s

Photo by Dick's Drive In

On January 28th, Dick’s Drive-In will celebrate 69 years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes to the people of Seattle, and beyond. The local franchise opened the walk-up windows at its very first location in Wallingford in 1954.

The extremely popular spot expanded slowly over the years. When the Queen Anne location opened in in 1974, that made four locations around the city. There are now eight locations serving Seattle, Edmonds, Kent, and Bellevue, with a 9th location slated to open in Federal Way early this year. Even if you have to drive some distance to get to a Dick’s, locals always say it’s worth it.

To celebrate the upcoming anniversary, Dick’s is once again offering 19 cent burgers. That was the price of a burger when Dick’s first started and it’s a thank-you to all the loyal customers over the years.

There are a few rules that come with the cheap burgers. The promotion is spread out over three days, with different locations participating on different days. You can get 19 cent burgers at Wallingford and Broadway in Seattle on Tuesday, January 24th. Wednesday, January 25th, they’ll be available at Lake City, Holman Road, and Crossroads in Bellevue. On Thursday, January 26th, take yourself to Edmonds, Queen Anne or Kent.

You can only get one burger at that price, and only for yourself. You can pay for other people, but only if they’re at the window with you. The discounted burgers are not available through DoorDash delivery. All other menu items are full price, but considering that fries are only $2.65, it’s a good deal.