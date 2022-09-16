Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Photo by author

Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.

Every book, DVD, and CD is priced at just a dollar, and there won’t be any tote bags available, or any other discount. At $1 each, you won’t need one.

The sale takes place on Saturday, September 17, from 9 am to 3 pm. Expect a line if you get there early because their sales are popular.

The warehouse is big enough to hold tens of thousands of books and other media, is not usually open to the public, and is located at 9241 Greenwood Avenue North in Seattle. There is a parking lot, but it may not be open. You can find free street parking up and down both sides of Greenwood Avenue.

Office equipment and other items of a similar nature will be offered as well, although clearly not for a dollar.

Tax will be charged on your purchase, and they are not accepting gift cards, so save those for trips to one of the stores dotting the Puget Sound region. You can follow this link to find a store located near you.

Half Price Books is asking and encouraging warehouse sale customers to wear masks and practice social distancing.