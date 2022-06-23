The Biggest Car Show in the PNW is This Weekend

Images from the Greenwood Car Show website

At 5:30 am on Saturday, June 25th, cars will begin to line up along Greenwood Avenue North in Seattle. And not just any cars, but the coolest and oldest cars around.

The iconic Greenwood Car Show doesn’t officially start until 8 am, but it takes a while to get hundreds of cars in place. All of the vehicles, from hot rods to ancient trucks, enter the street on 70th and start driving north. Eventually the parking fills up and then people get to work polishing their vehicles and setting up displays.

The 23 blocks of the show, from 67th Street to 90th Street completely shut down Greenwood Ave., with cars parked along the sides and in the middle of the street. You can spend an entire day here walking the whole stretch and exploring the vehicles, not to mention popping into the local businesses for a quick bite, a cold drink, or to do a little shopping.

Luckily, the show runs until 4 pm, so you’ll have plenty of time to wander, and then find a place to eat dinner for the hours it takes for the cars to clear out.

More than two dozen car clubs are represented at the show, and you’ll find everything from vintage VWs, Mustangs, and GTOs to modern electric cars and minis. You’ll see antique Fords in pristine condition, and people are known to dress in period costumes to match the cars.

The Greenwood Knights started hosting the 30 year old car show in 2009, and the non-profit uses the event to raise funds for charity and for scholarships for automotive students.

Bring your sunscreen. The weather forecast is calling for sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. It’ll be a perfect day for getting outside.