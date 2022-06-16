Marysville, WA

This Weekend Is Loaded With Festivals

Maria Shimizu Christensen

Photo by ckturistando on Unsplash

This weekend, June 18 to June 19, is kind of a big deal. Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and the approach of the summer solstice means big events, all up and down the Puget Sound region.

Festivals and events that were on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic are back. The weather won’t be great, and you might get sprinkled on depending on where you go, but no downpours are expected. It will likely be mostly cloudy, but we’re used to that and we know how to dress for the quickly changing weather around here, right?

So grab your hooded, warm rain jacket and head out for some fun. Something is bound to be within reasonable distance from where you are.

There are strawberry festivals in Burien and Marysville. Festivities in Marysville start on Thursday.

A reader pointed out that I missed the Berry Dairy Days in Burlington, which is also a strawberry festival. This is a big one that includes a parade and BBQ Battle, and of course a strawberry shortcake booth.

The big Olympic Air Show is taking place in Olympia both days this weekend. There are plenty of activities happening on the grounds of the show, as well as up in the air.

Fenders on Front Street takes over Issaquah on Sunday, June 19. It’s the 15th annual car show that includes music, food and family activities, not to mention some of the coolest vehicles around.

Arguably the most unique and quirky parade anywhere takes place on Saturday, June 18. The Fremont Solstice Parade in Seattle starts at 2 pm , galivants the streets of Fremont, and terminates at the Fremont Fair. The popular fair is being held on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t miss the art cars.

Down in Puyallup, the Meeker Days festival starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. Music, art, two car shows, an area for kids that includes inflatables, and much more takes place during this historic festival, begun in 1939.

