Drink, Shop, and Eat at the Seattle Night Market

Seattle Night Market publicity image

What happens when you roll a food festival, high-end craft fair, a dance party, and a cocktail party into one event? You get the 4th annual Summer Solstice Night Market.

This highly popular event is 21+ only and fills the very large Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park in Northeast Seattle. The party spills outside the building, too, and promises to overflow with fun.

100 vendors will have booths offering up goods from artisans and craftspeople, vintage and antique dealers, and specialty food makers. 15 food vendors will cook up goodies from food trucks and booths. There will be two cocktail bars.

A musical stage will host special guests and DJs, and the Shutterbus photo booth will be present for all your selfies and group shots.

The outdoor space will include a couple of canopy shelters and outdoor heaters to help keep you warm and dry. While the weather looks fairly clear for the event, things change quickly here, as we all know. There will also be an outdoor cinema.

This is a ticketed event and you have two options. A general admission ticket gains you entry for $15. You pay for food and drinks separately. An All Day Happy Hour option costs $25 and includes a tote bag and $20 worth of drink tokens.

The Seattle Summer Solstice Night Market takes place on two nights: Friday, June 17 from 5 pm to 11 pm, and Saturday June 18 from 4 pm to 10 pm. There’s plenty of free parking at Magnuson Park, but if you arrive late you may have to park in lots farther away from the hangar.

Proceeds from drink sales benefit the Seattle Farmers Market Association.