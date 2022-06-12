Pedal the Railroad Tracks With the Vance Creek Railriders

From the Vance Creek Railriders website

The season is open for one of the most unique activities in the Pacific Northwest, and there’s a good chance that you’ve never done anything like it. It’s a physical activity that isn’t too strenuous, it’s outdoorsy, peaceful, and it’s more fun than walking.

The Vance Creek Railriders combines the old fashioned railway handcar and the newer concept of recumbent bicycles into a pedal-powered vehicle that rides the rails of historic logging railroad tracks in Mason County.

It’s a self-propelled tour through a forest on the Olympic Peninsula and it’s a recreational activity that most people can enjoy. Located in Shelton, the route follows the old Simpson Logging Company Railroad tracks from a site outside Shelton to the town. At 6.5 miles it reaches town and turns around, heading back to the base camp.

At the midpoint in Shelton you’ll briefly disembark as your guides use a turnstile to point the vehicles in the right direction back along the tracks.

Each vehicle has four seats, but several vehicles are included in each trip, so don’t worry if you have a large group. And, each trip has two guides who can also help with a little pedal assist if someone is having trouble pedaling.

You don’t need to be in peak physical condition to enjoy this ride, and it’s a great outing for all ages. The round trip takes about two hours.

The cost is $32 for anyone 12 and older. The cost is $20 for kids under 12. Reservations are highly encouraged, particularly on weekends, and can be booked online. The season runs from May 21st to October 2nd.

Check out the FAQ page for more information.