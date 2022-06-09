Join Doug Baldwin Jr for a Community BBQ in Renton

Former Seahawk Doug Baldwin, Jr. has been busy since he retired in 2019. Founder of an investment firm, board member and advisor, and the Executive Director of the Family First Community Center Foundation, among other things. And now he’s co-sponsoring a community BBQ in Renton.

The very first Annual Community BBQ takes place this year on Saturday, June 18th at the Renton Memorial Stadium. Doors open at 11 am, and the event runs until 3 pm.

Baldwin and United Way of King County are teaming up to create a community-building event, and raise awareness for the new Family First Community Center that just started construction in Renton.

The BBQ will feature food from a variety of local experts who usually spend their time cooking at places like Jack’s BBQ, C. Davis Texas BBQ, and Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ. Several other food vendors will be there as well, including Off the Rez, Frelard Tamales, and Hood Famous Bakeshop.

The cost is $10 per plate.

The stadium will also host a wide variety of free kid and family friendly activities, such as face painting and balloon animals. A highlight is an area filled with inflatables and bouncy houses for kids to jump and slide on. Music, a live DJ, and dancing are also promised.

Doug Baldwin will be at the event and will have some friends with him. There might be an opportunity to play catch with him, and organizers say that there will be some surprise activities.

This is an outdoor event and will take place regardless of the weather. They’re asking people to RSVP online so they know how much food to purchase and cook.

Ample free parking is available at or near the stadium.