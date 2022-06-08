The Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk This Weekend

Furry 5K publicity image

For over 20 years the Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk has raised funds to help support the Seattle Animal Shelter. Thousands of animals enter the shelter doors every year, and they need everything from veterinary care to new homes. It takes a lot to help these abandoned and surrendered pets.

This Sunday, June 12th, you can help by participating in the fun run. Or walk, if you prefer. The event takes place in Seward Park and you’ll get your feet in gear starting at 11:30 am. The race is over at 2:00 pm, so you’ll have plenty of time to complete the full 3.1 miles.

Registration costs $45, but you can register the morning of the race for $50. You’ll get a t-shirt and some swag with your registration fee. There are no refunds if you can’t make it, so your registration fee becomes a donation if you’re a no-show. You can pick up your race packet starting at 10 am.

What sets this race apart from most 5Ks is that your dog is welcome and encouraged to run or walk with you. This is one of the most pet-friendly annual events in Seattle. You don’t need a dog to participate in the race, but if you don’t like dogs, this isn’t the race for you. There will be a lot of them at the event.

I the race isn’t your thing, either walking or running, you can still attend to cheer on the racers and dogs, make a donation, and attend the Pet-A-Palooza that happens afterward. There will be a pet costume contest, a dog skill show, vendors, and food trucks. The event also needs volunteers.

Click here for a map of the race route and safety information and leash rules for your dogs.