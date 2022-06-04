Olympia, WA

Take Dad to an Air Show for Father’s Day

Maria Shimizu Christensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7BEZ_0g0ibDag00
Publicity Image from the Olympic Air Show

For over 20 years the Olympic Air Show has taken place in Olympia and this year is no exception. The show is happening during Father’s Day weekend, making it the perfect outing for families, or anyone who enjoys airplanes, history, and a festival atmosphere.

The Olympic Flight Museum hosts the event, which covers the grounds of the Olympia Regional Airport. People come from all over the country to this show.

Highlights include the Tenino Motorcycle Drill Team, the West Coast Ravens Demonstration Team, the Cascade Warbird Squadron, and aerobatic shows from several other flyers and teams, and a runway race between a museum airplane and the Smoke-n-Thunder jet car. Multiple displays from the museum include an AH-1 Cobra Gunship helicopter, and a P-51D Mustang, among others.

The museum owns an excellent collection of World War II artifacts, which will be shown off in a recreated WWII encampment that features vehicles and soldiers in uniform.

In addition to the aerial shows and displays on the ground, the show will offer a beer garden, food and merchant tents, and activities just for kids.

The air show takes place on Saturday, June 18th and Sunday, June 19th. Entrance begins at 9 am and the opening ceremonies are held at noon. All of the aerobatic shows start after the ceremony and run until 4 pm. At 5:00 pm the gates close.

Tickets are $15 if you purchase them online, or $20 at the gate. You can purchase a full weekend pass for $25 online, or $35 at the gate.

Foam earplugs will be available in the museum and you’re encouraged to bring a folding chair to enjoy the air shows. Check out the FAQ page for more information on things like parking and regulations.

# Washington Air Show# Olympia airshow# fathers day events# Olympic Flight Museum# Seattle flying shows

Comments / 0

Published by

Author of a Seattle handbook for newcomers, Maria provides news, guides, and tidbits for city dwellers, visitors, and day trippers

Seattle, WA
379 followers

