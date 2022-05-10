Puyallup, WA

The Stamp and Scrapbook Expo Is This Weekend

Maria Shimizu Christensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIoqX_0fYTpyDo00
Image from the Stamp and Scrapbook Expo website

While scrapbooking isn’t the industry giant it once was – generating 2.5 billion in revenue yearly in the early 2000s – it isn’t dead, as some like to claim. The business side of things has changed, but it is still a substantial hobby and passion project for legions of people, even if some of the tools, techniques and technologies have evolved.

One of the things that did mostly disappear around the time of the recession in the late 2000s was scrapbooking stores. The small specialty stores not only sold all types of scrapbooking supplies and materials, they offered classes and workshops, and a sense of community. While materials can now be ordered online, and videos and forums take the place of workshops, gathering together with other scrapbooking enthusiasts is much more rare.

That’s where the Stamp and Scrapbook Expo steps in. Held every year in cities around the country, it’s a very popular and jam-packed two days when everyone from hobbyists to artists gather together to discover new things and share old ones.

There will be workshops, make and takes with vendors you won’t see anywhere else, door prizes, swag and other goodies, and much more.

The Stamp and Scrapbook Expo takes place on Friday, May 13 from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, May 14, from 9 am to 5 pm. A special event called the Mega Make & Take Extravaganza is held on Thursday, May 12, starting at 2:30 pm. During the event you’ll be given seating with table space for crafting, and a large package of projects to work on. It’s an extra cost, or you can purchase a weekend ticket that includes the event for $127, plus two Play Dates on Friday and Saturday.

General admission is $10 per day. Groupon has a special deal for a two-day ticket for $12, or a package deal of two tickets for two people, priced at $22. This is a good deal if you’re going with a friend.

The expo takes place in the Showplex and the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.

Author of a Seattle handbook for newcomers, Maria provides news, guides, and tidbits for city dwellers, visitors, and day trippers

