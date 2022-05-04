The Sequim Irrigation Festival Runs for Two Weekends

From the Sequim Irrigation Festival website

Other towns and cities claim to have the oldest festival in Washington state, but Sequim’s claim is very specific. They say that next year, after 127 years of annual festivities, the Sequim Irrigation Festival will be “Washington state's oldest, longest continuing running festival.” After all this time, they know what they’re doing.

The Irrigation Festival is in honor of the first irrigation canal being dug out, completed, and celebrated in 1896, but has since grown into a multi-day festival that features a parade, fireworks, an operetta, historic walking tour, a logging show, golf tournament, and much more. It’s a perfect excuse for visiting Sequim before the lavender blooms. Check out the schedule of events on this page.

This year the festivities run from Friday, May 6th to Saturday, May 7th. A children’s parade takes place on Saturday, May 7th and that weekend hosts the Innovative Arts and Crafts Fair, a tribute to ” creativity, inventiveness, and sustainability”.

If you can’t decide which day to go and can only attend one day, the grand finale on Saturday, May 14th is packed with a fun run, the grand parade from 12 to 1:30, and a logging show, among other things.

The Logging Show is worth a trip all on its own and is held over two days on Friday the 13th from 12 noon to 9:30 pm to Saturday the 14th from 10 am to 6 pm. Activities on Saturday include a truck and tractor pull and the logging show. This event is full of vendor booths, displays, and demonstrations like axe throwing, pole climbing and chain saw races.

The logging show venue is located at 490 S. Blake Avenue.