Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest This Weekend

Image from the Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest

If you don’t mind making last minute plans, the Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest is an event worthy of a little spontaneity. The highly popular festival is a two-day affair dedicated to craft beers, Scotch and Irish Whiskey, and cocktails, and is a great opportunity to check out specialty distillers in the area, as well as some really top shelf liquors.

Dozens of beers and ciders, craft and signature cocktails, a seminar tasting of high-end whiskeys, and a food truck are highlights of the event.

A major draw is the tax-free bottle shop where you can stock up on the perfect bar collection without paying tax on any of the bottles you purchase.

The festival takes place on Friday, April 15th from 6 pm to 11 pm, and on Saturday, April 16th from 1 pm to 10 pm. It’s being held at Fremont Studios, a large specialized event space in the heart of the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle.

You will need to purchase tickets in advance, but tickets work a little differently for this event. The price of your ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass and all of your drinks will be poured into that glass, and only that glass. Your ticket price includes tasting tokens that allow you to exchange them for drinks. The type and number of drinks depends on the amount of tokens that come with your ticket.

For example, a basic beer and cocktail ticket is $30 and includes 8 tokens. Beers “cost” 1 token and cocktails are 2 tokens. You can purchase tickets that come with a spirit flight, and there’s a special designated driver ticket for $20 that comes with 4 non-alcoholic drinks.

The Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest is also raising funds for the Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I), a nonprofit that provides outdoor experiences to kids aged 5 to 18. A portion of your ticket price is automatically donated.

Check out the event website for more information on the no re-entry policy, last call times and closing times, parking, and more.