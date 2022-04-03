Edmonds, WA

There’s a Master Fishmonger in Edmonds

Maria Shimizu Christensen

From Kuzma's Fish Market

Mutual Fish, on Seattle’s Rainier Avenue, is considered by many, including celebrity chef Tom Douglas, to be the best fish market in Seattle. In business for 75 years – 57 years at its current location – the famed and innovative seafood purveyor has trained generations of fishmongers, including the owner of Kuzma’s Fish Market in Edmonds.

Ken “Kuzma” Hewitt grew up around the fish market business, working in his grandmother’s store from a young age, among other things. He spent 15 years taking a deep dive into his craft at Mutual Fish before moving on to lead the seafood department at Uwajimaya for 18 years. The title of master fishmonger isn’t overstated.

In 2018 Hewitt opened Kuzma’s Fish Market in an out-of-the-way corner of Edmonds, and it quickly garnered a following of seafood lovers. The market features a good variety of expertly chosen fresh fish, including offerings that live in saltwater tanks until you choose them.

The market also prepares and curates a specialty selection of seafood, including house-made Kasuzuke black cod, unagi, live Maine lobsters and Dungeness crabs, geoducks, and more.

The market is noted for being a little “old school”, so not only do they not offer anything for sale online, they do offer a variety of free services that are particularly good for people who aren’t accustomed to processing their own seafood.

If you want a whole fish and don’t know how to fillet it, they’ll do it for you. They also clean and crack crab, clean fish, and remove pin bones.

While you’re waiting for them to clean your seafood, get a bowl of freshly made poke. Tuna, salmon and unagi are regularly offered, along with what’s in season.

Kuzma’s is open from 9 am to 7 pm, Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays. The address is 21104 70th Ave W, Suite B, Edmonds. Parking is available and if it’s a nice day you’ll see one of the old garage doors open, showing off a view of the live tanks.

Author of a Seattle handbook for newcomers, Maria provides news, guides, and tidbits for city dwellers, visitors, and day trippers

