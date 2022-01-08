Puyallup, WA

The Puyallup Home & Garden Show Is This Weekend

Maria Shimizu Christensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gNqp_0dgUQr9p00
Photo by Maria Shimizu Christensen

Dedicated gardeners know that the time to plan for lush summer gardens is in the winter. Dreaming of dahlias? Wondering what vegetables to plant this year in your raised beds? Want to know which bushes can be turned into a living fence? The Puyallup Home & Garden Show this weekend can answer those questions and many more.

In fact, local gardening expert and television personality Ciscoe Morris will be on hand to talk about landscaping and gardening, and to answer questions. He'll appear on the Olympic Landscape display stage on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Not much of a green thumb? There will be talks and displays on low maintenance landscapes and plants.

The show encompasses much more than gardening. Looking to create a cozy nest in your space for the winter? Add a little hygge to your home? Or perhaps you have renovation dreams. Hundreds of booths will feature everything from kitchen and bath remodeling to installing windows and decks. Now is the time to plan for summer entertaining.

The show is being held indoors in the Mattress Firm Showplex on the campus of the Washington State Fairgrounds. The entrance fee is $8 for adults, with seniors and members of the military paying $7. Anyone under the age of 17 gets in free, and parking is free for everyone.

The first 100 people in line will get free admission to the show. If you won't be among the first in line, clicking on this link will take you to a coupon for $1 off your admission.

The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

All attendees will be required to wear masks, per Pierce County and Washington State guidelines.

Maria Shimizu Christensen

