Seattle, WA

Tool Sale at the NE Seattle Tool Library

Maria Shimizu Christensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIiAC_0bkco5sU00
Photo by Todd Quackenbush on Unsplash

Sure, you can check out one of thousands of tools housed in the NE Seattle Tool Library, but you might find that you’re using a tool so often you might as well own it. You might also just be looking for a good deal on used tools. Whatever your reason or need, the library has an upcoming and highly popular sale.

On Saturday, September 11th, the library will hold its annual sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2020 threw a wrench in the plans and there wasn’t a sale, so the 2021 sale is twice as big as usual.

The defining feature of the sale is that they will accept any offer you care to make on any tool. Yes, you read that right, you can name your price. With hundreds of tools in all sorts of varieties, from small and manual to large and powered, there is no way you won’t walk away with a deal.

One of six tool libraries located around Seattle, the NE Seattle Tool Library is home to over 6,500 tools that are available for lending to members. You don’t need to be a member to shop the sale, but it doesn’t cost anything to become a member. They ask for a donation, but will not turn down an application if you can’t pay their asking donation, or if you can’t pay at all. A membership allows you access for a year.

The library also offers classes and workshops, although schedules are currently inconsistent because of the pandemic. If you want to check out a chainsaw or pressure washer, you are required to take a class before being allowed to do so.

If you can’t make the sale, you can settle for browsing the catalog of tools online. From air compressors to yogurt makers, you can check out what’s currently available and when items will be returned and available.

The NE Seattle Tool Library is located just south of Lake City at 10228 Fischer Pl. NE. Drive around behind the brick façade of the Lavilla Dairy building. The tool library is at the back of the building.

