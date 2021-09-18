Sales KPIs Every SaaS Team Should Track and Measure

When putting your startup idea in action , it is exciting to see the first sales come in. However, when entering a growth stage, it is not single sale that defines your product success – it’s the time to focus on sales volume of your SaaS. So what are the ways to grow your SaaS incrementally?

In this article, we will walk you through the most important sales KPIs you need to track to grow your SaaS startup. Also, we will explain how you can track these metrics when spending little to none time every day on collecting all required data. So let’s get into it!

1. Sales cycle length

Closing a deal for an enterprise SaaS product where the engagement of a sales rep is required can take a longer time. Alike project schedules , you have to work out a step-by-step plan featuring deadlines for moving your leads down your sales pipeline.

While due to the sales process nature your team has to dedicate more time to closing a deal, you still can work towards cutting down the time needed to sell your product. So what’s the way to sell your SaaS product faster? To optimize your sales cycle, you need to understand where you stand with the current timeline for closing a sales opportunity. Realizing how long it takes, you can later look deeper to identify the stages in your sales cycle that take too long to complete.

By understanding sales cycle length for each of your customer segments, refer to historical data to make benchmarks.

2. Lead to opportunity

Every organization has different criteria for what an opportunity is. Sometimes, the BANT model is applied to define it, which explains an opportunity as the one with Budget, Authority, Need, and Timeline.

By analyzing the rate at which leads become an opportunity, you can better evaluate how many leads you need to reach your sales goals.

3. Lead-to-win rate

Instead of choosing lead volume as your priority metric to analyze, it’s worth looking into the quality of leads. Lead-to-win rate is the metric that will help you understand the latter. This metric shows at which rate you turn your leads into customers.

4. Average cost per lead

To allocate your budget better and set the right pricing for your products, you have to understand how much it costs for you to generate a lead. Most companies usually focus on estimating the total ad spend needed to generate a lead. However, you have to remember that you also have to account for other related expenses such as employee payrolls or administrative costs.

5. Sales per employee

By calculating how much sales every sales rep makes, you can measure their performance better and set the right personal targets. While this metric can be helpful, it can also turn into being harmful if you don’t look at client retention.

Measuring customer growth should be accompanied with looking at how long newly acquired clients stay with your SaaS product. This factor also corresponds to the targets you set up for your sales reps. Instead of focussing solely on getting as much sales as possible, you have to incentivize closing deals that generate more recurring revenue for your SaaS business over time.

6. Customer lifetime value

Instead of focusing on vanity metrics such as lead volume, you have to see a bigger picture of what happens later with the wins your sales teams bring. By having a close look at how much customers pay during the whole course of the relations with your company, can help you plan your marketing and sales budget as well as evaluate profitability of your SaaS business venture.

7. New monthly recurring revenue (MRR)

Instead of focussing only on total sales you get each month, it’s worth breaking it down into revenue coming from existing clients and new business. New business can ensure your company grows in a consistent manner on top of possible upsells or cross sells you can encourage among your existing customers. If you happen to identify that you don’t grow your customer base, it’s worth rethinking your strategy for customer acquisition.

8. Call volume

In some cases, small call volume is to blame for poor sales results. It’s all about cracking numbers – if only 1% of calls convert into sales and you haven’t worked towards increasing this conversion rate, you won’t suddenly see any rise in sales.

Also, by keeping an eye on this key performance indicator, you can prompt your sales reps to make more calls in case, for some reason, your team starts to make less calls than usual.

In some situations, low call volume is caused by some other factor other that your team being too lazy to pick up a phone. Sometimes, low call volume is often caused by a small number of inbound leads. For example, if you are relying heavily on Google Adwords to generate inbound leads, you can ask your marketing team to come up with a better strategy to drive more targeted traffic with Adwords to send your sales reps more opportunities to work with or if PPC doesn’t suffice , look for other channels of lead acquisition.

9. Average purchase value

Average purchase value helps understand the order value of an average customer. It helps evaluate the deal volume you have to generate to hit your net sales target. If your average purchase value stays low, you can think of the ways to incentivize your existing customers to buy more addons – cross sell and upsell – and move to a premium subscription.

10. Customer acquisition cost

While similar to average cost per lead, this metric helps estimate the cost of acquiring a customer. Your equation can include marketing campaign expenses as well as all other expenses that add up to the process of converting leads to a customer, including your sales reps salaries.

11. Average revenue per unit

This sales KPI helps understand your business growth in a glimpse. By applying a simple formula of dividing your revenue per number of customers, you can learn if you make a profit or, on the contrary, your customer acquisition cost stays too high and blocks your growth.

12. Customer churn rate

Customer churn rate helps understand how many customers you acquire decide to stop using your product after some time. It also helps calculate the recurring revenue you lose as a result of churned customers. If you start losing too many customers in a short period of time, it should alarm you and motivate you to rethink your customer retention strategy.

13. Sales opportunities

Sales opportunities are one of the key sales dashboard metrics that determine your sales results for months ahead. To grow your SaaS, your team has to keep the sales pipeline full at all times. Your team can be extremely efficient at converting leads into sales, however, if they get too few opportunities to work with, they will sooner or later end up closing less sales.

Apart from looking at the volume of opportunities, you should also evaluate their quality. Every opportunity in your sales funnel needs to have a predicted value – this will help set up the right priorities. Your team should avoid focussing most of their time on small deals. Instead, they have to stay focused on those opportunities who will have a higher purchase value to keep sales growing .

14. Profit margin per sales rep

This metric helps evaluate how profitable your sales reps are, understand how to allocate bonuses, and what members of your team need more training and mentoring to bring more value to your organization. Also, profit margin per sales rep is one of the metrics that helps evaluate how effective your team is when working remotely .

15. Incremental sales by campaign

This KPI helps you bridge marketing effort with the sales outcome. By analyzing your marketing campaign results, you can identify the campaigns that have brought the most leads that have converted. The analysis can also contribute to a better prioritization in terms of managing your marketing budget – sometimes, it is worth killing the channels that don’t convert and invest more in those that result in more sales and profit.

16. Sales target

Monitoring all the above mentioned metrics help you better understand how to achieve your ultimate sales goal. After setting your sales goals, you have to check if your sales reps are able to achieve them easily or if they need more coaching to be able to do so.

Use analytical tools

Knowing what metrics to track to achieve success is one thing. The other thing is finding an easy way to collect data about all these metrics and being able to access it in real time. By choosing the right analytical tool , you can easily keep an eye on your team performance and SaaS business health. As a result, you will be able to introduce changes to your strategy quickly if some red flags appear – churn rate skyrockets or your lead volume decreases 10-fold without any reason.

No matter what tool you are going to choose, it is important you build a dashboard with the metrics that matter the most to your organization and refer to it not only to track performance daily, but also make critical decisions about sales process automation .

Sales dashboards can also become a great tool for your product team that develops SaaS product features needed to increase your product adoption. For example, if churn rate starts to grow, it can be a signal your tool is not able to satisfy a certain problem, thus your customers turn away from your product in favour of your competition.

Wrapping up

Not all metrics we have covered in this article can be equally important to your SaaS business. Some might matter more than others. Start with defining what metrics matter for your business and make it a habit to track it on a daily basis. Sales analytics tools can help you in this process. However, if you prefer to create your own reporting system, automate it to the point so that it doesn’t require much time for you to manage it.

