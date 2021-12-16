Columbus Tree Service Experts Plans to Work with City Government to Revive the “Branch Out Columbus” Program

Columbus, Ohio – In 2015, the city of Columbus created a revolutionary program to increase its urban canopy cover which was sitting at 22%. The “Branch Out Columbus” program was supposed to plant an estimated 300,000 trees by 2020, increasing the canopy cover by 5%, to bring it to a total of 27%.

Although the program was wildly successful in the years it was operational, the city still needs to adopt a more aggressive tree-planting strategy to reach the 40% urban tree cover recommended by the American Forestry for cities sitting on the eastern side of the Mississippi River. Columbus Tree Service Experts, a privately-owned tree care company, thinks that reviving the Branch Out Columbus Program can help the city increase the urban forest to 40%.

“When it was operational,” said the Columbus Tree Service Experts CEO, “The Branch Out Columbus Program was increasing the urban tree cover by 1% every year. This means that if we revive the program, we would only need 13 years to reach a tree cover of 40%.”

Tree Service Columbus Tree Service Experts

The Columbus Tree Service Experts CEO noted that with proper support from the people residing in Columbus city, the program would be able to run for 13 years and achieve its goal. The CEO noted his company is ready to support the program by providing planting trees to property owners around the city.

“Columbus Tree Service Experts understands that the Branch Our Columbus Program may be expensive,” said the company’s CEO, “After all, the tree planting will cost money. However, if the people in this city volunteer for tree planting and also help the city acquire planting trees, the cost of running the program should be very subsidized.”

“And while we look at the cost of the trees,” added the Columbus Tree Service Experts CEO, “We also need to look at the benefits the trees will bring. Trees do pay us back – the United States Forest Service estimates that for every $1 spent on planting and caring for a tree, the benefits it provides are 2 to 5 times that investment. This shows that irrespective of the amount we spend to increase our forest cover to 40%, we will end up getting more monetary value from the trees.”

Columbus Tree Service Experts will be supporting the Branch Out Columbus Program from its base at 175 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, United States. The company can be contacted via +1 614-665-0647 and sales@treeservicecolumbus.com.

Website: https://treeservicecolumbus.com/