Lexington Tree Experts CEO Requests City Government to Create a Team for Maintaining Street Trees

Lexington, Kentucky – The city of Lexington has more than 53,000 trees on its streets. These street trees are the responsibility of the abutting property owner to maintain. However, while this seems like a good arrangement, Lexington Tree Experts, a tree service provider in the city of Lexington, has noted that street trees rarely get the care they need.

“While property owners invite our team to help with maintaining the trees on their landscapes,” said the Lexington Tree Experts CEO, “We rarely see them taking any special interest in the trees standing in the streets outside their compounds. More often than not, these trees go for months or years without getting the maintenance services they need. In cases where one of these trees catches a disease, tree pruning, which can help keep the disease from spreading throughout the tree is often requested when it is already too late – this often results in tree death. If the Lexington government establishes a team that is solely responsible for the trees standing in our streets, we might be able to minimize tree deaths and maintain a healthier urban forest.”

Tree Service Lexington Tree Experts

The Lexington Tree Experts CEO noted that the street trees carry a lot of benefits, which make them deserving of the best tree care possible. He noted that the trees cool the environment, lower the energy expenses, provide shade in the summer, and reduce air pollution. The CEO noted that the trees also help minimize soil erosion, which, in turn, keeps the city’s soil fertile and productive.

“In the past 2.5 decades,” said the company’s CEO, “We have been working on street trees with serious issues for free. While we try our best to help as many trees as possible, we often miss out on some trees and end up losing them. Investing in a team that inspects trees in the streets and schedules tree maintenance procedures would help us avoid losing trees.”

Lexington Tree Experts CEO noted that the company was willing to be part of street tree maintenance procedures for the years to come. He noted that his team was even willing to help with the replacement of dead trees to keep the tree cover growing.

Lexington Tree Experts operates from its base located at 1604 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504, United States. The tree care company, however, can be contacted via +1 859-710-6512 and sales@treeservicelexington.net.

Website: https://www.treeservicelexington.net/