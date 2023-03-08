The Great Molasses Flood of 1919: A Tragic and Preventable Disaster

On January 15, 1919, a sticky and deadly disaster struck the city of Boston, as a massive wave of molasses swept through the streets and claimed the lives of 21 people.

Photo by Don Lodge on Unsplash

On January 15, 1919, the bustling city of Boston was shaken by an unexpected and catastrophic event. A wave of sticky, molasses-colored liquid rushed through the streets, destroying everything in its path and claiming the lives of 21 people. This disaster, known as the Great Molasses Flood, was one of the most bizarre and tragic industrial accidents in American history.

The Great Molasses Flood: The Story

The Purity Distilling Company, a subsidiary of United States Industrial Alcohol (USIA), was responsible for the disaster. The company had constructed a massive steel tank, 50 feet tall and 90 feet in diameter, to store molasses, which was used to make rum, industrial alcohol, and other products. The tank was located in the North End neighborhood of Boston, a densely populated area with many homes and businesses.

On the day of the disaster, the weather was unseasonably warm, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This caused the molasses inside the tank to expand and put pressure on the walls of the tank. Unfortunately, the tank had been poorly constructed, with inadequate support beams and rivets that were too small. The tank had also been filled too quickly, causing the molasses to heat up and ferment.

At 12:30 pm, the tank ruptured, releasing over 2 million gallons of molasses at a speed of 35 miles per hour. The wave of molasses was 25 feet high and 160 feet wide, and it traveled over half a mile through the streets of Boston. It destroyed homes and businesses, swept people off their feet, and drowned those who were trapped in the sticky liquid.

The Aftermath

The Great Molasses Flood had a devastating impact on the city of Boston. The area around the tank was destroyed, and the cleanup took months. The victims of the disaster were buried in makeshift graves, and their families received compensation from USIA.

The disaster also had a profound impact on the way that industrial safety was viewed. Before the Great Molasses Flood, there were few regulations governing the storage and transportation of dangerous materials. However, after the disaster, Congress passed laws requiring companies to adhere to strict safety standards.

In addition, the Great Molasses Flood led to a greater focus on engineering and construction standards. Engineers began to develop better methods for testing the strength of materials, and construction codes were revised to require better materials and more thorough testing.

The Legacy of the Great Molasses Flood

Although the Great Molasses Flood was a tragic event, it played an important role in improving industrial safety and engineering standards. Today, the disaster is remembered as a cautionary tale of what can happen when companies prioritize profit over safety.

The site of the tank has since been redeveloped, and a plaque commemorates the victims of the disaster. The Great Molasses Flood remains a reminder of the importance of rigorous engineering and construction standards and the need for strict regulations to protect workers and communities.

Conclusion

The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 was a bizarre and tragic event that had a lasting impact on industrial safety and engineering standards. The disaster was caused by poor construction and lax safety regulations, and it led to a greater focus on safety standards and regulations. Today, the Great Molasses Flood is remembered as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in industrial processes and the need for strict regulations to protect workers and communities.1

