Tyson Foods is closing its Glen Allen, Virginia plant which affects 692 employees

Two Tyson Foods facilities will close on May 12, 2023. Those closings will affect more than 1,600 people. Officials say the closures are necessary to streamline it United States poultry business. The company plans to close its processing, broiler, and hatching operations in Glen Allen, Virginia, and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas. Those two closures will help the remaining plants to stay open.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company announced that it will work with the 692 employees in Glen Allen, Virginia and the 969 employees in Van Buren, Arkansas to fill open positions in its other plants.

Reason for the two closures

Tyson Foods indicated that operating inefficiencies were due to lower-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2022. The company said its operating income dropped 68% to $467 million in the period.

Statement from Tyson Foods

The following is the lengthy statement Tyson Foods shared about its two upcoming closings:

After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to close our processing, broiler and hatching operations at our Glen Allen, Virginia plant effective May 12, 2023, and shift demand to other Tyson Foods facilities. While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business by optimizing operations and utilizing the full available capacity at each plant."

The statement continued:

"As always, our team members remain our top priority. We are working directly with impacted team members to help ensure they have the option to apply for open positions and relocation assistance where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities. We are also closely coordinating with state and local agencies and officials to provide resources and assistance for those who choose to remain in Glen Allen."