St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 every year

St. Patrick's Day Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

People do not have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. It is not a federal holiday, but it is celebrated on March 17 no matter which day of the week it falls on.

Saint Patrick's Day is also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick. It is a cultural and religious celebration held on the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

There are many things associated with St. Patrick's Day.

Foods

Even though one of the most popular meals eaten on St. Patrick's Day includes corn beef and cabbage, there are plenty of other foods consumed on that day. Some foods include shepherd’s pie, Irish potato soup, and Irish soda bread. Don't forget that green jello is an excellent dessert, especially for kids.

Drinks

Irish whiskey and beer have become an integral part of the celebrations. The beverages are dyed green to be in sync with the other symbols of St. Patrick's Day. All drinks don't have to be made with alcohol. Feel free to drink green Kool-Aid and Irish coffee.

The color green

Since 2010, famous landmarks light up in green on Saint Patrick's Day. Today, there are over 300 landmarks in countries across the globe that honor Saint Patrick that way. Every year, the Chicago River is dyed green. It is also customary for people to wear green shamrocks, green clothing, and green accessories.

Activities and events

Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, and formal gatherings such as banquets and dances. Some people might also attend church services.

Symbols

shamroocks Photo by Autumn Martin on Unsplash

One of the most recognizable St. Patrick's Day symbols is the shamrock with its three leaves, not to be confused with a four-leaf clover. It is customary for people to wear the young sprig. In some places especially in Ireland, there is a tradition at the end of St. Patrick's Day. A shamrock is placed in the bottom of a cup. Then the cup is filled with whiskey, beer, cider, or some other beverage. The content in the cup is drunk as a toast to Saint Patrick, Ireland, or those present. The shamrock could either be swallowed along with the drink or removed and tossed over the shoulder for good luck.

St. Patrick's Day in the United States

St. Patrick's Day is widely recognized and observed throughout the United States as a celebration of Irish and Irish-American culture. Celebrations include prominent displays of the color green, religious observances, parades, and the consumption of good foods and beverages. The holiday has been celebrated in America since 1600.