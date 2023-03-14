People were left out of the Oscars 'In Memoriam' tribute

In Memoriam at the Oscars Photo by YouTube Screenshot

It happens almost every year at the awards ceremonies. Someone is left out of the 'In Memoriam' tribute. Some people were left out of the Oscars tribute "In Memoriam" during the broadcast on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Family members and friends of the deceased noticed and criticized the Academy on social media for the oversight.

In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars

John Travolta gave a brief introduction and a nod to his "Grease" co-star and friend, Olivia Newton-John, who died in August. Lenny Kravitz then performed the song "Calling All Angels."

The tribute paid homage to a number of well-known stars, including Newton-John, Ray Liotta, Kirstie Alley, Robbie Coltrane, and others.

In response to the missing names, actress Lydia Cornell tweeted:

"Can anyone explain why this happens every year?

The Too Close for Comfort star then listed names that she noticed were missing, including Paul Sorvino, who died in July at age 83; Anne Heche, who died at age 53 in August; and Tom Sizemore, who died earlier this month at age 61.

Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, shared a statement with NBC News criticizing her husband's exclusion from the tribute.

“Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the 'IN MEMORIAM' segment of the Oscars. It’s a three-hour show, they can’t give a couple more minutes to get it right?"

During Kravitz's performance, viewers were able to scan a QR code that linked to a more robust online list of actors who died over the last year. That list includes Paul Sorvino, Heche, and Sizemore, among others. Even so, Dee Dee Sorvino argued that the names listed online should also have been shared during the on-air segment.

"Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake, and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better, is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry? Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected. Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right.”

Paul Sorvino's daughter, Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino, also shared her disappointment via a tweet. She wrote:

"It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! "

The online list only

Here are some others on the online list but not on the list announced by Travolta.

Charlbi Dean starred in the Oscar-nominated film Triangle of Sadness died in August 2023 at age 32,

Cindy Williams starred in Laverne & Shirley died in January 2023 at the age of 75.

Philip Baker Hall, Boogie Nights star died at the age of 90 in June 2022.

Richard Belzer, Law & Order: SVU star died on February 19, 2023, at the age of 78. He wasn't named on either list.

Statement from the Academy

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement amid the backlash.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on A.frame and will remain on the site throughout the year."